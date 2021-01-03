Heart of the Valley: A Napa artist’s studio helps keep a barber in business

An independent contractor cutting hair at the Executive Room, Fradella found his work shut down for more than two months by a stay-home order issued by California and Napa County on March 20. After a month-long reprieve, a second order required barbershops and hair salons to move their work outdoors, launching what at first was a fruitless search for Fradella.

“It was frustrating, it was confusing and it was stressful,” he said. “Working downtown for so long, I know a lot of local biz and building owners, so I literally drove in circles racking my brain about who to reach out to, who would let me work on a rooftop, the back of a workshop, anywhere that I would work on outdoor side of things — and I was coming up short.”

In July, running short on options, Fradella cold-called Huether — well known internationally for his sculptural art and locally as a city planning commissioner, but known to Fradella only through the artist’s daughter.

“He was having a hell of a time trying to find a place to keep his business going, so I was super happy to be able to help,” Huether remembered. “He couldn't work indoors, which was a big fat problem, so I thought — where can he work outdoors? I said, ‘I'm happy to help; why don't you come by and look at where we can set you up?’ It was a no-brainer for me.”