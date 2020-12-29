Hailing from St. Francis, Kansas, a farm town in the northwest corner of the state that had only 1,329 residents a decade ago, he learned to help people when the need was there.

“One thing I found out about growing up in a small town,” he said, “was that I was one block from the town drunk, two blocks from the doctor and two blocks from the attorney, so you kinda saw the whole spectrum of society. That allowed you to say ‘Well, I have a choice here: I can either become the town drunk or I try to become something else.

“Growing up where there were like two people per square mile. It always amazed me when I flew back into Denver and my dad would drive me back and we could be 100 miles from home and people would be waving going down the highway and he’d say ‘Oh, that’s so and so.’ I’d be like ‘How do you know people 60-80 miles from home?’ You were very dependent upon your neighbor. If your car broke down, it wasn’t like ‘Well, I can walk two blocks to my friend’s house.’ No, you were going to have to walk miles and, especially in the winter, it was just common that you stopped to see if they needed help. You didn’t think they were dumb and blame them. You stopped out of kindness.”

Busby became many things after earning a degree is in agricultural economics, including livestock consultant, and retired a few years ago after 16 years as an information technology specialist for the cities of Millbrae and Vallejo.

Since retiring five years ago, he’s used his time and skills to help feed the hungry of the Napa Valley. A member of First Presbyterian Church in downtown Napa, he first worked as a director of The Table, a community supported free meal program born after the 1986 Napa flood.

That led to his involvement with Waste Not Napa Valley and other food recovery programs, and to chair the nonprofit “Feeding It Forward,” which collects leftover food from large Napa events such as the Safeway Open golf tournament and BottleRock music festival, farmers markets and restaurants to give to organizations that feed people in need. He currently co-chairs the Food Access sub-committee for Napa Valley Community Organizations Active in Disaster.

Napa Valley musician Ann Gilleran, a member of the Celtic band Kith & Kin, suggested Busby for this series.

“David is a humble man who has worked tirelessly behind the scenes to help those most in need in Napa, especially the homeless,” she said.

Busby said he was reminded of his passion to feed people this past February, the 75th anniversary of the closing of the World War II concentration camps in Germany.

“I remember being in junior high school and seeing old movies of the prisoners. That really hit the core for me,” he said. “I can still see the people behind the fences looking like a bag of bones thinking nobody should ever be treated like this or go hungry like this.”

Busby said his involvement in 4-H and Future Farmers of America as a youth made him appreciate volunteer work.

“I was very thankful for the 4-H because it really did teach you to do service,” he said. “You get more out of volunteering than what you’re giving. When you’re providing a meal, you walk away thinking ‘I actually did something to help somebody.’ It’s like a reward.”

Busby said he started volunteering at The Table to do its accounting and eventually became its paid director for five years.

“It was during the earthquake of 2014 and the fires of 2017 and just the amount of food that got donated was just unbelievable,” he said. “I’d have to take some food to the Salvation Army or the Food Bank just to try to disperse it all. ‘Feeding it Forward’ is really based on prepared food because other organizations were already recovering food from grocery stores and other places. I talked to the founder of Food Runners San Francisco, Mary Risley, and she kept telling me to focus on the events. The chef cooks an extra 20% to make sure they don’t run out, and then you have no-shows or people who don’t eat after the event, so you can take those extra prepared meals and flash freeze them.”

Despite working hard to earn a pension, Busby feels lucky to have one and empathizes with those who aren’t so fortunate.

“It really is sad that people can work for 30, 40 years and all they have is Social Security,” he said. “One of my passions is that in this land of plenty, there’s no reason anybody should be going hungry. We throw so much food away. There’s such a bounty. If we’re compassionate, how can somebody have to struggle for food? It’s a logistics nightmare. If somebody has extra, how do you get it to the people that need it if you don’t have the resources?”

“Feeding It Forward” stores donated food at CrossWalk Community Church, where Busby said a grant from the county will allow the nonprofit to add refrigerators and freezers to store prepared food.

Visit fifnv.org for more information about “Feeding It Forward.”

