Heart of the Valley: Head of Napa Child Support Services leads collection drives, service to needy of all ages

Twenty-five people gathered Dec. 19 on Second Street in Napa to distribute gifts to children and families, according to Nottley. In all, more than 250 parents and children were given gifts ranging from jackets and shoes to bikes, skateboards, scooters and gymnastics lessons, and more than $5,000 in gift cards were distributed. Another 50 seniors were slated to receive gifts through Abode Services.

Nottley’s off-hours work dates to well before COVID-19’s arrival; for five years, she also has contacted Nextdoor acquaintances to garner donated furnishings — as well as transport them — for lower-income households moving into apartments, including five families who lost homes in this summer’s North Bay wildfires.

“We have furnished at least 30 homes, from rugs on the floor to the beds — we go in and set up everything for them, put up bunk beds for the children,” she said. “One family (with three children) we heard about moved into a place with nothing, so what we're doing now is to get the mother everything she needs.”

In the earlier months of the pandemic, Nottley, knowing of the pressures facing those in fast-food, grocery and other low-wage jobs where working from home was impossible, again enlisted helpers to prepare and deliver meals to take the pressure off working women.