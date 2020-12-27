Heart of the Valley: Morey provides free martial arts classes on Zoom

Robert Morey didn’t let COVID-19 deliver a knockout blow to his nonprofit martial arts classes.

He has kept the classes going on Zoom for his students, and for free since the program no longer pays for a venue. He offers several sessions a week for various levels.

The Napa School of Martial Arts prior to the pandemic held classes at the Boys and Girls Clubs of Napa Valley. Students practiced taekwondo, hapkido and kumdo live, back before the days of wearing masks, social distancing and coronavirus shutdowns.

“Doing it by Zoom, we all realize the limitations and we’re frustrated to an extent,” Morey said. “But they’re troopers.”

Andrea Hollobaugh’s son is a purple belt who is taking part in the free Zoom classes. She praised what Morey is doing.

“I believe that he has helped my son and others in the class have a bit of normalcy in the midst of this hectic time and kept the kids striving for their goals,” she said.

Morey is giving kids the exercise they need. Also, he lets them visit on Zoom after the class, giving them the opportunity to socialize with their peers at a time when they are staying home, Hollobaugh said.