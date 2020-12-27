Heart of the Valley: Morey provides free martial arts classes on Zoom

Robert Morey didn’t let COVID-19 deliver a knockout blow to his nonprofit martial arts classes.
He has kept the classes going on Zoom for his students, and for free since the program no longer pays for a venue. He offers several sessions a week for various levels.
The Napa School of Martial Arts prior to the pandemic held classes at the Boys and Girls Clubs of Napa Valley. Students practiced taekwondo, hapkido and kumdo live, back before the days of wearing masks, social distancing and coronavirus shutdowns.
“Doing it by Zoom, we all realize the limitations and we’re frustrated to an extent,” Morey said. “But they’re troopers.”
Andrea Hollobaugh’s son is a purple belt who is taking part in the free Zoom classes. She praised what Morey is doing.
“I believe that he has helped my son and others in the class have a bit of normalcy in the midst of this hectic time and kept the kids striving for their goals,” she said.
Morey is giving kids the exercise they need. Also, he lets them visit on Zoom after the class, giving them the opportunity to socialize with their peers at a time when they are staying home, Hollobaugh said.
Morey is a winemaker, consultant and author. Born in Portugal, he is fluent in Portuguese, Spanish and French, as well as English. He was California champion in taekwondo for his Amateur Athletic Union division in 2002, 2003 and 2004.
A recent Zoom martial arts class in some senses looked like the live version. Morey and many of the 13 or so students wore white robes. Morey led the group through such exercises as roundhouse kicks while making corrections.
“If you kick and you're off-balance, you’re an easy target,” he told a student.
Next, the group worked on the front snap kick.
“You’re kicking horizontally,” Morey said. “Try to kick straight in, not up.”
The big difference with Zoom classes, of course, is each participant is merely a box on the computer screen, kind of like the opening to the old The Brady Bunch television show. They can see each other, but never touch.
“It’s been extremely difficult,” Morey said. “It’s woefully inadequate if you can’t have contact.”
Some students have siblings who work out with them. Morey also holds live, social distancing-style sessions in a Sonoma park about twice a month.
Morey has studied martial arts since 1983.
“What it’s meant for me is over my life, I’ve learned that diligence will help you succeed not only in martial arts, but other parts of life,” he said.
His days of being a state champion are behind him — Morey said that, unfortunately, his body is no longer at that level. His goal now is to share his experiences of the martial arts with others.
Morey doesn’t stop with martial arts. He also weaves in a few life lessons about such topics as nutrition and college into his classes.
“Having raised two daughters of my own, I have a decent sense of how to put goals in their heads,” Morey said.
Even with a vaccine on the horizon, experts say COVID-19 restrictions will likely remain in place well into 2021. Morey said he’s willing to keep the Zoom classes going for the duration.
“I will continue as long as there are students,” Morey said. “My philosophy has always been as long as there’s one student, there’s a class.”
WATCH NOW: STEP UP YOU HOME FITNESS GAME!
SEE THE 2020 NAPA OPEN GOLF TOURNAMENT
2020 Napa Open at Silverado Resort and Spa
2020 Napa Open at Silverado Resort and Spa
2020 Napa Open at Silverado Resort and Spa
2020 Napa Open at Silverado Resort and Spa
2020 Napa Open at Silverado Resort and Spa
2020 Napa Open at Silverado Resort and Spa
2020 Napa Open at Silverado Resort and Spa
2020 Napa Open at Silverado Resort and Spa
2020 Napa Open at Silverado Resort and Spa
You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.