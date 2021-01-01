Heart of the Valley: ParentsCAN's Shelley Lopez lends an ear - and PPE - to the parents of children with special needs

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Lopez continually goes above and beyond in her level of giving, Colarusso said. She’ll make food deliveries to clientele on her own time; she is often the person who connects parents, sometimes stretched to their limits, to other resources available to them in the community.

“Shelley is one of the most passionate and giving people I have ever met. She would literally give the shirt off her back if someone needed help,” Colarusso said.

For Lopez, it’s in some sense personal: her 10-year-old daughter, Tatiana, was born “an extreme premie,” and in the beginning of her life faced serious developmental challenges and a myriad of health conditions. Tatiana today is healthy – “she made it,” Lopez says – but Lopez often sees herself during Tatiana’s early years in her clientele.

“It was my first child, and I didn’t know about ParentsCAN, but I wish I would have,” she said. “(I wish) I had just had someone to be able to ask questions to at the time. And if I can be that for someone else… that’s huge.”

In her work, she said, she often thinks about “meeting clients where they’re at” to serve them the best way possible. In the end, it often comes down to listening, she said.