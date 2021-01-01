Heart of the Valley: ParentsCAN's Shelley Lopez lends an ear - and PPE - to the parents of children with special needs

In her work as Parent Services Coordinator at ParentsCAN, a nonprofit founded to support the parents of children with disabilities in Napa County, Shelley Lopez has always made listening to her clients a top priority.
Oftentimes parents just need someone to lend them an ear, Lopez has found – someone to bear witness to the struggle and triumph involved raising a child with special needs.
Lopez was listening closely even as panic over the coronavirus set in in the early spring – and still a few months later, when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) began recommending use of face masks to prevent the spread of the virus among members of the public. And what she heard deeply perturbed her.
“One of the main things I heard parents saying was that they were having to make choices between food and masks,” she said.
For many of her clients, most of whom balanced very tight budgets even pre-pandemic, the added expense of masks – not to mention then hard-to-find supplies like gloves, wipes and sanitizer – was enough to send them that much closer to the cliff’s edge, Lopez explained. Some had lost work; others, essential workers, were increasingly challenged by lack of available childcare in lieu of school closures. She heard from some clients who were finding leaving their home to buy groceries a logistical hurdle, Lopez said.
“Anything that’s happening to the general public is amplified by about 100 when it comes to children with disabilities,” ParentsCAN Program Director Lisa Colarusso said of the impact the pandemic has had on clientele. “In many instances, they no longer have access to services… (like) occupational, speech or physical therapy.”
It was “very difficult to see” for Lopez, who felt compelled to do something. Working closely with the North Bay chapter of the State Council on Developmental Disabilities, she helped organize a PPE drive for the families of children with special needs; together, the two agencies secured “pallets and pallets of PPE supplies,” according to Colarusso, for which Lopez planned distributions. ParentsCAN ultimately assembled supplies into “kits,” Colarusso said, each containing more than 100 masks (some n95, some disposable and some reusable) as well as hand sanitizer.
More than 1,000 cars showed up to their distribution event at Napa High School in mid-October, according to Lopez; their staff, in partnership with the school's department of special education, had been expecting less than half that number, but were able to distribute supplies accordingly.
"We realized the need was obviously beyond the special education department - that's when the community showed up," Lopez said.
ParentsCAN has since held similar drives in St. Helena and Calistoga; they'd previously held a distribution event in American Canyon in collaboration with Napa County Community Organizations Active in Disaster (COAD). Colarusso estimates the organization has given away something like 10,000 masks over the last few months.
Lopez continually goes above and beyond in her level of giving, Colarusso said. She’ll make food deliveries to clientele on her own time; she is often the person who connects parents, sometimes stretched to their limits, to other resources available to them in the community.
“Shelley is one of the most passionate and giving people I have ever met. She would literally give the shirt off her back if someone needed help,” Colarusso said.
For Lopez, it’s in some sense personal: her 10-year-old daughter, Tatiana, was born “an extreme premie,” and in the beginning of her life faced serious developmental challenges and a myriad of health conditions. Tatiana today is healthy – “she made it,” Lopez says – but Lopez often sees herself during Tatiana’s early years in her clientele.
“It was my first child, and I didn’t know about ParentsCAN, but I wish I would have,” she said. “(I wish) I had just had someone to be able to ask questions to at the time. And if I can be that for someone else… that’s huge.”
In her work, she said, she often thinks about “meeting clients where they’re at” to serve them the best way possible. In the end, it often comes down to listening, she said.
“I don’t really ever get parents when they’re happy – I get them amid chaos, and stress,” she said. “In order for them to feel as though they have someone there for them, we have to listen to them, and be able to make them feel heard.”
