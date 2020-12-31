Heart of the Valley: Rodger Collinson's quest to save Napa Valley's restaurants

“It’s served almost as a storefront and a microphone for businesses who can’t rely on their four walls as much as they did before the pandemic to connect with the community,” Koenig said. The observably strong desire to support local restaurants is what gave Koenig and her husband Ben, her business partner, the confidence to launch Haven Wings, a new virtual restaurant brand available on app-based food delivery platforms.

“I think the one word to describe the group is ‘critical,’” Koenig added.

Collinson’s group averages more than 50,000 posts, comments and reactions each month, he said. The group’s growth has been organic from its inception, according to Collinson, who says he is far from a “Facebook expert.” It all comes back to the Napa Valley community, he said, which clearly “value(s) the food culture we have, and want(s) to preserve it.”

“I can’t take any more credit beyond that,” Collinson said. “This would not work if I didn’t have the community behind it.”