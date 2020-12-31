Heart of the Valley: Rodger Collinson's quest to save Napa Valley's restaurants

In March, Rodger Collinson was suddenly faced with the prospect of working more than he had ever in his 17-year career with the Napa Fire Department. Demand for emergency services amid a budding pandemic could very well skyrocket, Collinson knew – but the same could not be said of California’s restaurants, which were being asked to shutter their doors to the public and revert to take out service only.
As he wondered if there was some way to reconcile heightened need for essential workers with the unprecedented closures facing Napa Valley’s restaurant industry, Collinson’s mind turned to Facebook. Originally, the firefighter-paramedic said, the idea was to create a group to encourage his colleagues – firefighters, nurses, EMTs and the like – to “rely on local food” to fuel them during their day-long shifts. Collinson figured he would organize the page, which he originally named ‘Save Napa Restaurants!’ and then begin his outreach to peers.
He never got that far.
“Before I could even get to that, the community found out and got behind me,” Collinson said.
He’d tapped into an unspoken but apparently electric current: community members across all professions flocked to his group unprovoked. By the end of its first day in existence, the group had 500 members; its first week, 1,000. There were days when the group gained “100 people an hour,” according to Collinson. The group, now called ‘Support Napa Valley Restaurants!’, has garnered almost 15,000 members since its launch in the spring.
That’s almost 15,000 potential sets of eyes on each post in the group, Collinson explained. Restaurant owners often post to update customers on their menus and operating hours; locals, too, share their experiences dining out, although Collinson and fellow page moderator Kendra Bruno, a waste prevention specialist for the city of Napa, work continually to rid the page of negative reviews. (“We are specifically here to support our local businesses,” Collinson explained. “There is no other goal.”)
“I feel like Rodger saw that restaurants were struggling, especially in Napa Valley, where many of the businesses are in hospitality,” Tarla Mediterranean Bar + Grill owner Yusuf Topal, a regular user of the group, said. “So many families make their living by working in (hospitality)… there is no other page or place where we can reach that many local people instantly.”
Amid the early spring lockdowns, according to Sweetie Pies Bakery owner Toni Chiapetta, the page was a way to communicate even the most basic of things with customers: yes, the bakery was allowed to stay open for takeout. Yes, they could come by and pick up an order.
“It was really important to have that kind of a group, because it made us feel more secure in what we were doing,” Chiapetta said. “We didn’t know what the hell we were doing. We didn’t know what we were up against – if we were even considered an essential business. But we were… and the group definitely sent people my way.”
Chiapetta’s menus have changed several times since the pandemic began: on top of their regular baked goods, Sweetie Pies in the spring did family-style dinners, sold bulk ingredients like flour and eggs, and offered “toilet paper cakes.” All proved quite popular, Chiapetta said, but it was through the group that she was able to raise awareness of those menu items in the first place.
“We were selling tons. People were just coming in,” she said of the cakes specifically. “But I never advertised. That (group) was my advertising.”
As the threat of another shutdown looms large, the group’s reach is more impactful for local businesses owners than ever, said Heritage Eats owner Ali Koenig.
“It’s served almost as a storefront and a microphone for businesses who can’t rely on their four walls as much as they did before the pandemic to connect with the community,” Koenig said. The observably strong desire to support local restaurants is what gave Koenig and her husband Ben, her business partner, the confidence to launch Haven Wings, a new virtual restaurant brand available on app-based food delivery platforms.
“I think the one word to describe the group is ‘critical,’” Koenig added.
Collinson’s group averages more than 50,000 posts, comments and reactions each month, he said. The group’s growth has been organic from its inception, according to Collinson, who says he is far from a “Facebook expert.” It all comes back to the Napa Valley community, he said, which clearly “value(s) the food culture we have, and want(s) to preserve it.”
“I can’t take any more credit beyond that,” Collinson said. “This would not work if I didn’t have the community behind it.”
Residents of other cities have reached out to Collinson to ask about beginning their own groups in support of local restaurants, he said. Sonoma County, for example, now has a group 20,000 strong; groups have sprung up as far away as Idaho, where Collinson has family and friends. Tarla’s Topal, calling the group “a brilliant idea,” says he is deeply appreciative of what the page has done for businesses and employees.
“If you look at the mission of this group, it’s to connect and support restaurants, but I also see it as… a great reflection of the community,” Koenig added. “It’s a really tight knit, passionate and supportive group of people. And it’s really served as the glue to keeping the local industry well connected as we grow to meet all of these challenges.”
Sarah Klearman's most memorable Napa Valley Register stories of 2020
On a Sunday in mid-March of this year, I stood watching as Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the coronavirus had arrived in California - and that the state would soon shut down to prevent its spread. He began listing impacted businesses and industries; the moment I heard 'wineries,' I knew I was on the clock.
It feels now like that press conference, held just before the nation plunged deep into lockdown, was a clear demarcation of 'before' and 'after.' In both my professional and personal life, I've sometimes struggled to come to terms with just how much has changed this year, and with how much has been lost: 300,000 dead from the coronavirus in the United States. So many small businesses seem to be facing extinction. It's enough to make my head spin, and that's not even touching upon the wildfires that ravaged Napa County this year.
So I've been making sense of everything that's happened to our community through my work at the Register, because my reporting this year has been all about listening. I've lent my ear to anyone who will talk to me: folks made homeless by the wildfires; communities, including the valley's agricultural workforce, disproportionately impacted by the virus; business owners and their employees who rightfully fear for their future. This list - my top five stories of this year - is all about them.
