Heart of the Valley: Volunteers help the helpers growing food for Napa Valley’s less fortunate

Under the guidance of Mission Farm regulars, six to eight members of the Young Farmers typically worked at a time, for as long as 3 ½ hours a stretch, but that number sometimes reached a dozen on Saturdays. Their work ranged from gleaning crops, weeding fields and planting starter plants to delivering the produce to the Food Bank.

The new group of volunteers has continued working through the summer and fall and into the start of winter, with vegetables like broccoli and cauliflower maturing around year’s end. Despite pandemic conditions and the added disruption of two major Napa Valley wildfires, Mission Farm has met its goal of producing 33% more food than before — some 20,000 pounds in all — while cycling through melons, apples, plums, carrots, tomatoes and other foods through the changing seasons, according to Zimmerman.

“The biggest plus for us was that feeling that the cavalry had arrived,” he said. “We’d been fighting off weeds and bugs and all of sudden, here come the rescuers. Their energy and enthusiasm, it was like taking Geritol for us. That was worth its weight in gold for the old-timers, because now there was a sense of ‘Man, I can fight harder now because we’ve got the support that we need.’”