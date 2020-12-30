Heart of Valley: Napa family feeds delivery people on the go

Delivery people, postal carriers and other workers don’t have to worry about going hungry at the Gregory family’s neighborhood in east Napa.

A mini buffet of grab-and-go items like granola bars, chips and even hot water for coffee and tea awaits any essential worker making the rounds ‘round their front doorstep.

And it’s all for free.

The Gregory family first created the “snack station” about six years ago during the holiday season.

“My husband and I came home late one night in December,” recalled Pamela Gregory. “It was raining and we noticed that the UPS guys were still running around delivering packages on our street. I thought, ‘Oh my gosh, how miserable.’ I just felt so badly for them that they were out there in that weather.”

The next day Gregory got a folding chair and put out a basket of granola bars and a little sign inviting drivers to grab a snack.

Over the years, word of the free snacks has spread. Drivers stop by at all times of the day, some on their route, some not.

One night, around 9:30 or 10 p.m., the family heard a knock at their door.