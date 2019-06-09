A heat advisory through 9 p.m. Sunday has been issued by the National Weather Service, with residents advised to take precautions as temperatures rise to the mid-90s or higher in many areas of the Bay Area.
Hot weather tips from the San Francisco Department of Emergency Management include:
- Drink plenty of water, wear a hat if you go outside and apply sunscreen.
- Never leave kids/pets in a vehicle for any reason for any length of time. Temperatures will rapidly rise to dangerous levels. If headed to the beach, remember that rip currents are always a danger.
- Check on neighbors, friends and family that may be sensitive to heat. Call 9-1-1 immediately if you or someone you know is having a medical emergency.
Sunday is also a Spare the Air smog alert day and a Spare the Air has also been issued for Monday, the first two alerts of 2019.
"Hot inland temperatures, light winds and motor vehicle exhaust from millions of motor vehicles on Bay Area roads will continue to cause unhealthy ozone accumulation in the region," advises the Bay Area Air Quality Management District, which encourages the public to avoid driving if possible.