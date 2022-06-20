Heat advisory Tuesday as high temperatures expected across Napa County, Bay Area

High temperatures are returning to the Napa Valley and the wider Bay Area and are expected to peak over the next two days, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a heat advisory in many inland areas.

Elevated temperatures are expected to last until Thursday, with the hottest conditions running from Tuesday into Wednesday, according to the weather service.

There will be a moderate to high risk level for heat, primarily in the inland areas, and the heat advisory is expected to run from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday, Weather Service officials announced Monday.

The weather service has forecast a high temperature of 99 degrees Tuesday at Napa County Airport, followed by a peak of 95 on Wednesday before highs return to the 80s by Friday. Elsewhere on Tuesday, temperatures may reach 105 in the hottest areas.

The North Bay interior mountain areas will also see breezy north and northwest winds, particularly on the mountaintops and ridges of Napa and eastern Sonoma counties, which will bring elevated fire risks to those areas.

People are advised to stay hydrated and seek shelter from the heat, if possible. Bay Area residents should check on relatives and neighbors, and young children and pets should not be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

The heat, combined with expected motor vehicle exhaust, has prompted the Bay Area Air Quality Management District to issue a Spare the Air alert for smog on Tuesday.