Heat wave expected to stress California power grid; conservation urged through Labor Day weekend

PG&E power lines

PG&E power lines as seen in Fremont on Oct. 9, 2020. 

 Anda Chu, Bay Area News Group

Severe heat expected to sweep across California in the coming week is likely to strain the state’s power grids, and residents should prepare to conserve electricity as temperatures approach or pass the century mark, state officials announced late Tuesday.

Energy demand is expected to begin rising Wednesday and remain high through the Labor Day weekend into Tuesday, Sept. 6, according to the state Independent System Operator, which oversees the state’s electrical system and power lines. What will likely be the year’s strongest heat wave in the Western states is projected to raise Northern California temperatures 10 to 20 degrees above their normal levels, the agency said in a news release.

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat watch from Saturday morning to Tuesday night for the Bay Area, including interior valleys of Napa County and the North Bay. Afternoons could become dangerously hot with high temperatures from the upper 90s to 110 degrees, cooling at night only to the 60s at lower elevations and to the 70s or 80s in higher terrain.

In response, the ISO said it has issued restricted maintenance operations for power companies from Wednesday to Sept. 6. Utilities are ordered not to do any scheduled maintenance between noon and 10 p.m., to ensure all available power generation and transmission lines are in service.

During the Labor Day weekend, the state power grid operator expects to issue Flex Alerts calling for voluntary energy savings.

During a Flex Alert, customers are urged to cut back on energy use from 4 to 9 p.m., when power demand is high and less solar energy is available. The top three conservation actions are for customers to set thermostats no lower than 78 degrees, avoid using large appliances or charging electric vehicles, and turn off unused lights. Lowering peak-hour electricity use will ease strain on the system and may help to prevent more drastic measures such as rolling power outages.

Peak electricity demand is expected to top 48,000 megawatts on Labor Day, which would be the highest of the year, according to the ISO.

Worsening weather or grid conditions also could lead the agency to issue emergency notifications, either to draw on more resources or prepare utilities and customers for potential power shortages and conservation needs.

To stay current with forecasted supply and demand conditions, and monitor emergency notifications, visit the ISO’s Today’s Outlook, download the free ISO Today mobile app, follow the agency on Twitter at @California_ISO, and check the News website for updated System Conditions Bulletins.

Residents can sign up for text-message notifications or learn more about conservation by visiting FlexAlert.org

