Heat wave expected to stress California power grid; conservation urged through Labor Day weekend

Severe heat expected to sweep across California in the coming week is likely to strain the state’s power grids, and residents should prepare to conserve electricity as temperatures approach or pass the century mark, state officials announced late Tuesday.
Energy demand is expected to begin rising Wednesday and remain high through the Labor Day weekend into Tuesday, Sept. 6, according to the state Independent System Operator, which oversees the state’s electrical system and power lines. What will likely be the year’s strongest heat wave in the Western states is projected to raise Northern California temperatures 10 to 20 degrees above their normal levels, the agency said in a news release.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat watch from Saturday morning to Tuesday night for the Bay Area, including interior valleys of Napa County and the North Bay. Afternoons could become dangerously hot with high temperatures from the upper 90s to 110 degrees, cooling at night only to the 60s at lower elevations and to the 70s or 80s in higher terrain.
People are also reading…
In response, the ISO said it has issued restricted maintenance operations for power companies from Wednesday to Sept. 6. Utilities are ordered not to do any scheduled maintenance between noon and 10 p.m., to ensure all available power generation and transmission lines are in service.
During the Labor Day weekend, the state power grid operator expects to issue Flex Alerts calling for voluntary energy savings.
During a Flex Alert, customers are urged to cut back on energy use from 4 to 9 p.m., when power demand is high and less solar energy is available. The top three conservation actions are for customers to set thermostats no lower than 78 degrees, avoid using large appliances or charging electric vehicles, and turn off unused lights. Lowering peak-hour electricity use will ease strain on the system and may help to prevent more drastic measures such as rolling power outages.
Peak electricity demand is expected to top 48,000 megawatts on Labor Day, which would be the highest of the year, according to the ISO.
Worsening weather or grid conditions also could lead the agency to issue emergency notifications, either to draw on more resources or prepare utilities and customers for potential power shortages and conservation needs.
To stay current with forecasted supply and demand conditions, and monitor emergency notifications, visit the ISO’s Today’s Outlook, download the free ISO Today mobile app, follow the agency on Twitter at @California_ISO, and check the News website for updated System Conditions Bulletins.
Residents can sign up for text-message notifications or learn more about conservation by visiting FlexAlert.org.
PHOTOS: This Week in Napa Valley, Aug. 26
The Main Street Reunion Car Show returned to Napa this weekend as hundreds of pre 1978 cruisers, trucks and hot rods took over the streets of …
Like plants? Take a look inside Calistoga's 'gothic greenhouse' Field Trip. The shop sells many plants, but also antiques and modern design. O…
Upvalley police officers, firefighters, school officials and paramedics staged an active shooter drill Saturday at St. Helena's Robert Louis S…
Aug. 26 is National Dog Day. To celebrate, we asked our readers to send in photos of their pampered pooches, so that we could create a photo g…
See anyone you know? Faces and Places features photos from family celebrations, community events, winning moments and personal achievement.
Meet Princess and Gerald of Napa. This chicken and duck, raised together, have become fast and inseparable friends, often crossing the street …
Prep football season has arrived in the Napa Valley, and American Canyon has been working hard in preparation for their first game this Friday.
Napa's Vintage High School football team braved soaring temperatures this week as they continue to prepare for the upcoming season.
As the first game of the year fast approaches, the Justin-Siena Football team was hard at work this week preparing for the season ahead.
Napa News Now: Check out the stories Napa County residents are talking about this week
Catch up on the Napa Valley news you may have missed this week.
Napa City Council incumbents Mary Luros and Liz Alessio are unopposed in the upcoming Nov. 8 election, but the council voted Tuesday to hold the election anyway.
South Napa County hiking fans have just hit the jackpot, though the payoff is a few years away.
Upvalley police officers, firefighters, paramedics and school officials staged an active shooter drill Saturday at RLS Middle School.
Car lovers were happy to see the return of the Main Street Reunion Car Show in downtown Napa, which brought a wide assortment of hundreds of classic cars to the area.
Napa's Kastner Honda has a new owner, but the name remains the same.
This Napa chicken and duck have formed a fast friendship, and are often seen traveling as a pair. Meet Gerald and Princess of Fuller Park.
Paul Pelosi, husband of Nancy Pelosi, pleaded guilty Tuesday to a misdemeanor driving under the influence charge stemming from a May injury crash near Oakville.
Two Napa County groups are pushing to help steelhead trout by removing creek barriers to spawning grounds.
New homes are coming to Napa Pipe. Take a look here.
Child care is hard to find in Napa County. The county wants to spend $3.9 million to help improve the situation.