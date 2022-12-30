Heavy Bay Area rains prompt Napa County flood watch

Updated at 2:47 p.m. Friday — Much of the Bay Area awoke to wet ground and drizzly skies Friday morning — and experts say saturated soils could give rise to flooding concerns as a moderate-to-heavy rain system was expected to drench the region late Friday and early Saturday, the National Weather Service said.

Since precipitation throughout the week caused some soils throughout the region to absorb rainfall, the NWS warns that excessive runoff could cause flooding in low-lying areas like creeks, streams and rivers. Urban flooding could be of concern in areas with poor drainage.

“It is almost that simple,” said NWS meteorologist Ryan Walbrun. “One of the biggest problems is, of course, the blocked culverts, whether that’s man-made trash or it just takes one log or a bunch of leaves and stuff to clog up the system. (Friday) is kind of almost a break day; it’s going to rain on-and-off all day, so the soils don’t have time to really recharge.”

The week's first storm moved through California late Monday through Tuesday, and the saturated soils did not get a chance to dry out before the rains returned. The pattern is expected to continue into next week, the weather service said.

The weather service announced a flood watch for Napa County from 4 p.m. Friday until 10 p.m. Saturday. Initially light to moderate rain Friday morning was expected to give way to heavier rains through the afternoon and night, producing runoff that could result in rapid rises and flooding of local rivers, streams and creeks.

Rain totals across the Napa Valley have crept steadily upward even before the arrival of the latest storm pattern, with seven-day amounts ranging from about 2 ½ to more than 6 inches across the county.

As of 2:45 p.m. Friday, the city of Napa corporation yard recorded 0.95 inch of rain in the previous 24 hours. Many Upvalley and high-elevation areas saw heavier rainfall, topping out at 2.03 inches on Atlas Peak, according to the Napa County OneRain website.

Up to an inch and a quarter rain was possible in Napa on Friday, followed by three-quarters to 1 inch on Saturday, according to the weather service forecast. After a forecast of sunny skies for New Year’s Day on Sunday, rain re-enters the Napa outlook late Monday morning and remains in the forecast through at least Thursday.

In response to the forecast, the cities of Napa and St. Helena are providing sandbags for residents wishing to protect their property as heavy rains pass through the Bay Area.

Self-service sandbags were made available Friday at the Napa city corporation yard at 770 Jackson St., the city said in a Facebook post. Sand, bags and shovels will be provided; visitors are asked to bring gloves.

A seasonal, self-serve sandbag station is available at American Canyon City Hall, 4389 Broadway (Highway 29). Visitors should bring their own shovels and gloves. Another station is based at Yountville Community Park at Washington and Jackson streets.

In St. Helena, sandbags are available at two locations, the city announced in a Thursday news release – at the eastern stub end of Adams Street, and at Crane Park between the primary school and the tennis courts. City police, fire and public work staff were slated to monitor the storm through the weekend.

A strong atmospheric river is rounding up moisture over the tropics near Hawaii and shipping it to California. This specific type of atmospheric river is often called a “pineapple express” because of how quickly it helps transport water vapor from Hawaii to the West Coast.

That pineapple express is feeding a winter storm with large quantities of moisture, setting the stage for excessive rainfall on the coast and bays and heavy snowfall in the Sierra Nevada and Southern California mountains. The stage is set for a statewide storm system that will wreak havoc on travel plans for New Year's Eve.

Local soils were expected to reach saturation by Friday night. Thanks to all the recent active weather that's drenched the region since Monday, soils across Northern California are struggling to absorb all the oncoming rain and so there will be a fair amount of runoff. Drivers and public transit riders will likely deal with some disruptions as urban flooding becomes more widespread.

The strongest rain showers were to persist across the Bay Area through the overnight hours and into Saturday morning, with gusts over 35 mph possible along most of the North Bay, East Bay and the Peninsula. Power outages aren't out of the question thanks to the prolonged periods of heavy rains and strong winds between Friday night and Saturday morning.

After midnight and into early Saturday morning, look for some of the heaviest downpours to settle deep in the Napa and Sonoma valleys. Flooding that could lead to road closures and a slight risk of landslides around burn scars will persist through most of Saturday morning before the rains finally fizzle out.

Elsewhere in the state, up to another 5 feet of snow is possible in the mountains above Lake Tahoe in the Sierra Nevada, where a winter storm warning stretches into Sunday morning.

Southern California was expected to receive moderate-to-heavy rain starting on Saturday, forecasters said. The region will begin drying out on New Year's Day and the Monday Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena should avoid rainfall, but spectators who camp overnight along the route to ensure a good view could face low temperatures in the upper 30s or low 40s.

This story includes reporting from Napa Valley Register city editor Howard Yune, Bay Area News Group reporter Austin Turner, and San Francisco Chronicle reporter Gerry Díaz, and The Associated Press.

