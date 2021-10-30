Heavy rainfall puts Napa Valley’s vineyards, river restoration projects to the test

When nine inches of rain pummeled Napa’s Gamble Family Vineyards last week, proprietor Tom Gamble saw it as a test.

With a vineyard near the Napa River, Gamble has been involved with restoration efforts for over two decades, most recently working with partners to plant trees, grasses and other native vegetation on a mile-long stretch in Oakville.

These bank stabilization efforts were thus put to their first flood-worthy test, and Gamble was anything but disappointed with the results.

“I was able to walk it after the flow, and I realized I still like to play in the mud because it's very muddy, but it held up extremely well against its first test,” he said. "Having been around the Napa River all my life, I've noticed that rains that would have caused serious floods have not, and not that floods are completely alleviated, but the severity of the damage they do has been declining.”

“I think restoring some of the environmental functions to the river has been part of that.”

Gamble Family Vineyards is just one local winery that has pursued river restoration projects over the years and personally has given up about 10 acres of property for the cause. In addition to planting native species along the bank and riparian barrier, the actual width of the river has also nearly doubled in that section, helping decrease the flow during extreme rain events like we recently experienced.

“I've seen that when water enters the vineyard, it does so much more gently, and with no damage versus oftentimes catastrophic damage,” said Gamble. “Giving up acreage of vines to allow for the restoration project has paid for itself many times over.”

Michael Honig of Honig Vineyard and Winery has also been involved with restoring the Napa River for over a decade and gave up about an acre of vineyard land to increase the flooding area in hopes of mitigating erosion and loss of habitat.

After watching the back-and-forth nature of building up the valley’s levees and how they compromised the river’s quality, Honig recognized the need to come up with a solution.

“We went to the county, the feds, the state corps of engineers, and we were able to get all these groups to come together. and then also get the neighbors to come together,” he said. “And in the case of Honig, we gave about an acre of really valuable land so we could take the levee down and create this kind of amphitheater area in the flood area.”

Honig says that in addition to drainage, the reason this change was so important is that aquatic life can’t live if their environment is rushing with water.

“They kind of need an area to get off to the side to spawn and lay their eggs, and their eggs need to be able to hatch,” he said. “Prior to the rain we just had, there was zero water in the river, and then it got incredibly high very quickly because of all the rain coming up, but if you look at the river now, it worked perfectly.”

“It didn’t overflow, the areas that were typically for the overflow did get water but it was very gradual, and then it just dissipated … It's really been a successful project.”

Further north in St. Helena, Titus Vineyards has also been pitching in to restore the river, this time with the help of the Fish Friendly Farming program. Since the area surrounding the Titus estate has primarily stable riverbanks, their section of the river hasn’t been deemed necessary for a full-on restoration project, but there is a levy that was built prior to Titus purchasing the land.

“Back in the ‘60s the Army Corps of Engineers actually built a levee on about two-thirds of our property, and that is what we maintain and kind of keep an eye on because it is there to stabilize the bank,” said winemaker Stephen Cruzan.”When we have floods here, that doesn’t really overflow out the levee — it does a good job of keeping the river in its channel and keeping the bank where it is supposed to be.”

Cruzan and owners Eric and Phillip Titus have been focusing their efforts slightly downriver from the levy, putting down jute mats and promoting native vegetative growth.

“You can see where the fire destroyed some of what we had there, but it has done enough to promote good vegetation,” said Cruzan. “So during this most recent heavy rains that we had last week, we really didn’t have any sloughing issues or issues with losing the soil and the sediment that is there.”

“We are all just doing our best to try to keep what we have, and make the Napa River a place that can flourish.”

