Heitz Cellar owner purchases Spring Mountain's Stony Hill Vineyard

Gaylon Lawrence, Jr. and Carlton McCoy, Jr. – the owner and president & CEO of Heitz Cellar, respectively – have purchased Spring Mountain’s Stony Hill Vineyard for an undisclosed amount, the pair announced in a press release Wednesday.

This marks yet another acquisition in Napa Valley for Lawrence, whose name was relatively unknown in North Bay wine country prior to his purchase of Heitz Cellar in April of 2018. Just over a year later, Lawrence, a Nashville-based billionaire investor, purchased Rutherford’s Wildwood Vineyard; next was Haynes Vineyard in the fall of 2019, which Lawrence purchased for around $12.5 million, Wine Spectator reported at the time, prompting speculation from some about plans to build a Napa Valley empire.

And three months ago – just before the winery on the property burned in the Glass Fire – Lawrence purchased Deer Park’s Burgess Cellars. McCoy has underscored intent to rebuild the winery.