Helicopter assists rescue of hot-air balloon passengers, pilot in rural Napa County

A California Highway Patrol helicopter crew hoisted a pilot and four passengers from a hot-air balloon that landed in a remote area of rural Napa County Saturday morning, the agency reported.
**Hot Air Balloon Search and Rescue-Napa County** This morning at approximately 8:38 am, CHP Dispatchers received a 911 call reporting a hot air balloon had landed in a wooded area near a waterfall. The location was reported to be somewhere in the hills near Sulphur Springs Road. CHP H-32, Napa County Fire, Napa County Sheriff, St Helena Fire and AMR Napa County all responded to the scene. CHP H-32 arrived overhead and searched the area for the hot air balloon and survivors. CHP H-32 was able to locate the hot air balloon in a non-accessible location in a steep canyon. CHP H-32 lowered a crew member to the scene and determined that all of the passengers were uninjured except for the pilot with needing to be extracted from the area. CHP H-32 hoisted four passengers and one pilot from the ravine and flew them to waiting first responders. The area of this rescue is so remote the pilot had to climb a ridge to obtain cell reception. The Napa County Sheriff Office is investigating this incident.Posted by CHP - Golden Gate Division Air Operations on Saturday, August 15, 2020
CHP dispatchers were notified at 8:38 a.m. that the balloon had come down in a wooded area near a waterfall, in the hills near Sulphur Springs Road, according to a Facebook posting by the agency's Golden Gate Division Air Operations. A helicopter was called to the scene, along with personnel from Napa County Fire, St. Helena Fire, the Napa County Sheriff's Office and American Medical Response.
The helicopter crew searched the area and found the balloon in a steep, inaccessible canyon, according to CHP. The passengers and pilot were hoisted from the ravine and flown to waiting first responders.
CHP reported the balloon pilot suffered injuries during the landing, although the extent was unclear.
The sheriff's office is investigating the incident.
You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com
