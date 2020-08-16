Helicopter assists rescue of hot-air balloon passengers, pilot in rural Napa County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A California Highway Patrol helicopter crew hoisted a pilot and four passengers from a hot-air balloon that landed in a remote area of rural Napa County Saturday morning, the agency reported.

CHP dispatchers were notified at 8:38 a.m. that the balloon had come down in a wooded area near a waterfall, in the hills near Sulphur Springs Road, according to a Facebook posting by the agency's Golden Gate Division Air Operations. A helicopter was called to the scene, along with personnel from Napa County Fire, St. Helena Fire, the Napa County Sheriff's Office and American Medical Response.

The helicopter crew searched the area and found the balloon in a steep, inaccessible canyon, according to CHP. The passengers and pilot were hoisted from the ravine and flown to waiting first responders.

CHP reported the balloon pilot suffered injuries during the landing, although the extent was unclear.

The sheriff's office is investigating the incident.

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.