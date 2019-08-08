A hiker with a fractured foot was rescued via helicopter on Wednesday from Skyline Wilderness Park.
Cal Fire-Napa County Fire was alerted around noon that a person had suffered a traumatic fall. A California Highway Patrol helicopter spotted the person and directed fire personnel to the area, fire officials say.
The hiker was taken to Queen of the Valley Hospital, fire officials say.
This is at least the third Napa County rescue involving a helicopter in the past week.
A hiker was rescued Friday from Westwood Hills Park after injuring her ankle, and a woman was rescued near Browns Valley Market on Monday after stumbling and falling 20 to 25 feet down an embankment.