Help Napa pick a new police chief
Help Napa pick a new police chief

Napa police
Napa police

The city of Napa is seeing public input on the selection of a new permanent police chief.

The city is holding two public zoom sessions, one Tuesday in English and one Wednesday in Spanish. Residents may also fill out a survey form.

The Police Department is awaiting a permanent leader following the departure of Chief Robert Plummer at the end of last year. Interim Chief Sylvia Moir, the former chief in Tempe, Arizona, agreed to take the job temporarily, but has said she is not interested in taking the job permanently.

City Manager Steve Potter, himself a former chief of the department, says he is open to both internal and external candidates, based on input from the public and advice from Moir.

The English session will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The Spanish session will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The written survey in English is available at surveymonkey.com/r/HF3YTP6.

