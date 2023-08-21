The unemployment rate in Napa County was 3.3% in July 2023, down from a revised 3.5% in June and above the year-ago estimate of 2.9%.

That compares with an unadjusted unemployment rate of 4.8% for California and 3.8% for the nation during the same period, the state Employment Development Department reported.

Napa County job categories with the largest increases included construction, transportation, warehousing, and leisure and hospitality.

Employers with the most job advertisements in Napa County were: Providence, Napa Valley Unified School District, Aimbridge Hospitality, Hyatt, Constellation Brands, Pacific Hospitality Group, Adventist Health, Auberge Resorts, the Estate Yountville and NAPA Auto Parts.

Jobs most in demand in Napa County included registered nurses, retail sales, wait staff, supervisors of retail workers, customer service representatives, sales representatives, laborers, fast food/counter workers, housekeeping staff and food service managers.

