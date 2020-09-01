Hennessey fire burned 33% of Napa County; plans for rebuilding begin

Another issue is removing fire-damaged trees that could fall. Kavanaugh said people returning to their properties need to do a hazard check for such trees.

"There is still a tremendous amount of work to be done," Kavanaugh said.

Power, water and other utilities must be made available for returning residents. Roads must be cleared. Heat and wind are expected in coming days, which can adversely affect the fires. Containment lines must be tied together, he said.

"We're feeling a lot better," Kavanaugh said. "We want to get people back in their homes. There are still some of those troubled areas. We have a lot of heavy equipment out in the areas."

People were allowed to return to the small, rural community of Berryessa Estates Tuesday morning, he said

For Napa County, the Hennessey Fire is only the latest wildfire disaster, along with the 2017 fires that destroyed 650 homes and the 2018 Steele fire that destroyed eight Berrryessa Highlands homes.

“Over the last four years, we’ve lost more than 900 homes in Napa County due to wildfires,” Morrison said.

Morrison, Lederer and Kavanaugh made their remarks during a fire update to the Napa County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.