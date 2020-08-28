Hennessey Fire: Little growth overnight in Napa County

Both the Napa-centered Hennessey Fire and the larger, all encompassing LNU Lightning Complex fires showed little growth overnight, Cal Fire reported Friday morning.

The Hennessey Fire grew by a little more than 2,000 acres, and has now blackened a total of 313,536 acres in four counties, Cal Fire said. The fire has been considered 33% contained for the past day, with most growth in Yolo and Lake counties.

Lightning-caused fires raced through dry chaparral and woodlands starting Aug. 17 before moderating weather and a growing army of firefighters gained the upper hand this week. The LNU Lightning Complex is the second largest in California history.

Some 17,000 Napa County residents were ordered to evacuate their homes, with some evacuations now lifted in the Soda Canyon, Atlas Peak and Deer Park areas.

Cal Fire said it is trying to make sure that it has firm control over burned areas before lifting evacuation orders for Angwin and areas near Lake Berryessa.

The LNU Lightning Complex, which includes several fires in Sonoma County, now totals 371,249 acres and is 35% contained, Cal Fire reported.

The fires have destroyed 1,080 structures in five counties, but the count is not complete, Cal Fire reported.