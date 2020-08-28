 Skip to main content
Hennessey Fire: Little growth overnight in Napa County
alert top story

Hennessey Fire: Little growth overnight in Napa County

Angwin evacuation

"Evacuated" tags like this one were a familiar sight around Angwin on Thursday. The tags save first responders valuable time during an emergency by alerting them that a particular home has already been evacuated.

 Jesse Duarte, Star

Both the Napa-centered Hennessey Fire and the larger, all encompassing LNU Lightning Complex fires showed little growth overnight, Cal Fire reported Friday morning.

The Hennessey Fire grew by a little more than 2,000 acres, and has now blackened a total of 313,536 acres in four counties, Cal Fire said. The fire has been considered 33% contained for the past day, with most growth in Yolo and Lake counties. 

Lightning-caused fires raced through dry chaparral and woodlands starting Aug. 17 before moderating weather and a growing army of firefighters gained the upper hand this week. The LNU Lightning Complex is the second largest in California history.

Some 17,000 Napa County residents were ordered to evacuate their homes, with some evacuations now lifted in the Soda Canyon, Atlas Peak and Deer Park areas.

Cal Fire said it is trying to make sure that it has firm control over burned areas before lifting evacuation orders for Angwin and areas near Lake Berryessa.

The LNU Lightning Complex, which includes several fires in Sonoma County, now totals 371,249 acres and is 35% contained, Cal Fire reported.

The fires have destroyed 1,080 structures in five counties, but the count is not complete, Cal Fire reported.

Cal Fire will give an update on the fires at a Friday morning press conference. 

Editor's Note: Because of the public safety implications of the wildfires, we are providing access to this article free of charge.

You can reach City Editor Kevin Courtney at kcourtney@napanews.com or at 707-256-2217. 

City Editor

Kevin has been city editor since September 2010. He joined the Register in 1973 as a reporter. He covered Napa City Hall and assorted other beats over the years. Kevin has been writing his Napa Journal column on Sundays since 1989.

