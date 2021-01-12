Hennessey Fire survivors living at Napa Expo must find housing elsewhere, county says

Those remaining evacuees were given notice late last week that they would need to relocate to the Expo's RV park by Monday, where they would have 28 days — until Feb. 8 — to secure other housing or space for their vehicles.

The spaces currently occupied by the evacuees’ RVs “must be cleared due to contractual leases on the Napa Valley Expo property in 2021,” according to a notice from the Napa County Recovery Operations Center. Abode Services would support the former Spanish Flat residents in their search for more permanent housing, the notice continued.

The county is sponsoring the stay at the Expo’s RV park, Upton said — a $10,000 effort. The county’s housing and homeless services as well as Abode Services have made a point to continually check in with the group living at the Expo, she said.

Evacuees staying at the park underwent a similar request to vacate the premises in September, only to have it rescinded indefinitely. This new development — even with the county’s offer to assist — feels like yet another disaster aftershock, the group says.