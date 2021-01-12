Hennessey Fire survivors living at Napa Expo must find housing elsewhere, Expo says

“I was shocked,” resident Catalina Tercero, 68, said of the notice each of the remaining evacuees received. Standing outside her RV on Tuesday, she said she didn’t know where else she could live.

“We don’t have a place to go,” Tercero said. “I don’t even know how they found this place, but it’s been a blessing — until now. They want us out.”

Tercero, like most of her neighbors, did not have homeowners insurance on her home at the park; fire took everything, she said. In the fire’s immediate aftermath, she bounced from hotel room to hotel room paid for by the county and then purchased an RV with emergency funds she received from FEMA. She’s receiving Social Security and, after losing her job in accounting at Napa Valley College amid the pandemic, unemployment insurance, but still feels as though she’ll never be able to afford to rent in Napa County again.

Hers is the story of most of the remaining evacuees, according to the former manager of the mobile home park, who asked to remain anonymous out of concern for his privacy. Even Abode, which has offered to pay first and last months’ rent on new rental properties the evacuees secure, cannot help them in the long term, the manager said. If forced to leave, he and his wife would be “out on the street,” he said.