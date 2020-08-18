Hennessey Fire threatens Napa's oldest family-owned winery

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

There’s a saying in Aimee Sunseri’s family: never skip a harvest. It’s perhaps especially poignant advice because six generations’ worth of winemakers and grape growers have heeded it.

But on Monday, Sunseri, winemaker for Nichelini Family Winery, was grappling with the possibility it would be her generation that would forced to break that tradition – through no fault of their own. An early morning dry lightning storm had lit ablaze a fire on Hennessey Ridge just west of the winery and vineyards. By Monday evening, it had grown to 2,400 acres and was 0% contained; by Tuesday afternoon, it had spread down the hills and onto the edge of the Nichelini Family property.

The fire had not reached structures or vineyards, Sunseri, a member of the family’s fifth generation, said.