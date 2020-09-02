Hennessey Fire update: Growing containment as heat wave approaches

Containment of the Hennessey Fire grew to 74% Wednesday morning, as the number of destroyed homes in Napa County was upped from 254 to 297, Cal Fire reported.

Cal Fire said 439 structures of all types have been destroyed in Napa County by the Hennessey Fire which started from lightning strikes in Napa on Aug. 17 and grew to 317,909 acres across five counties. The fire zone, which covers 33% of the county, has not expanded over the past two days.

Napa Valley residents should see improved air quality over the next couple of day, with good quality on Wednesday and moderate air quality forecast for Thursday, Cal Fire said.

The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Watch for Saturday through Monday, Labor Day, with temperatures ranging from 100 to 105 degrees on Saturday and 105 to 110 degrees Sunday and Monday in the warmest inland locations.

The Hennessey Fire is part of the LNU Lightning Complex that also includes several wildfires in Sonoma County. Altogether, they have burned 375,209 acres, a total that is unchanged from Tuesday.