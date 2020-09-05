Hennessey Fire won't end Lake Berryessa resort revitalization push

“The people will be there,” Morton said recently. “I already have people calling me and saying they are willing to come up for the (Labor Day) holiday and not only camp, but work. Work to help clean up.”

But he can’t reopen that quickly, given the Bureau of Reclamation has said Lake Berryessa resorts will remain closed until further notice because of the Hennessey Fire mop-up effort.

Morton is a big Berryessa backer. When Bureau of Reclamation effort to redevelop Spanish Flat failed, he and other Lake Berryessa residents stepped forward in 2016 to run a stripped-down version of the resort. They didn't want to see a shuttered resort.

“The viability of that side of the lake would have gone south. And that’s not right,” said Morton, who owns a pest control business.

During the Hennessey Fire, Morton and others took off from a dock in a boat and watched from Lake Berryessa as flames ravaged the shoreline. The Spanish Flat community lost dozens of homes, including most of those in a mobile home park.

The Spanish Flat resort itself wasn’t burned to a crisp by the fire, though parts of the landscape burned. The fire left the campsites largely unscathed.