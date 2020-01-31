It’s last call for Henry’s, the longtime downtown Napa bar.
“With great sadness we announce the closing of Henry's Cocktail Lounge,” said a post on the bar’s Facebook page.
The business closes for good effective 1 a.m. on Saturday.
Patrons were invited to raise a glass at Henry’s on Friday night starting at 5 p.m. “to celebrate our history and friendships on our last night together!”
Owner Deana Heitman Cox is facing a very personal loss. Her husband, Michael Cox, recently passed away.
At the same time, the bar’s lease had come to an end.
Henry’s has been in her life for 20 years, said Heitman Cox.
“It’s my baby.” She even met her husband at Henry’s, said Heitman Cox. “It was a special place for me.”
From comments on Facebook, the bar, located at 823 Main St., was also been a special place to many others in the community.
Henry’s was “a safe haven for all of us; a place to sail away, at least for a little while, from the troubles that adulthood brings,” wrote Danielle Memmott.
“I made a family out of friends in that bar,” she wrote. “Thank you for being my Cheers, when I needed a friend.”
You have free articles remaining.
Like Heitman Cox, other couples also met at Henry’s.
“Too many great memories to count ... but the best was meeting my husband at the corner barstool! Thaaaank you Henry’s,” wrote Sarah Skaggs Ruddick.
“Say it ain’t so!,” wrote Anna Krider. “The end of an era!”
“You were one of my favorite spots to stop in when I came home,” wrote Rose Borggraefe. “Thank you for all the fun and wonderful memories.”
“I’ll always cherish the memory of being kicked out by one of the bouncers,” said Jerae Knutson. “Good times.”
“The stories those walls could tell,” wrote Carly Young Gill.
Henry’s was created by Henry Hamamoto, who grew up in Napa and was a graduate of Napa High School.
He originally made his mark as a bartender at the Plaza Hotel bar, across from the old courthouse. The Plaza was frequented by the local legal and business communities and Henry was a fixture.
When the Plaza Hotel closed, Henry opened his own bar, first in the alley between the Second Street garage and the former Carithers building, now county offices, and later on Main between Second and Third Streets. Hamamoto passed away in 2000.
Heitman Cox had this to say to her many customers: “THANK YOU for your wonderful support over the last 20 years.”