Here comes Soscol Junction, Napa County's biggest road project in years

Drivers, prepare for the Soscol Junction Experience.

This isn't an amusement park ride. It's Napa County's largest road project in years, one that will turn a major, traffic-clogged intersection into a $54 million interchange, with construction to begin the week of July 18.

Soscol Junction is where Highway 29, Highway 221 and Soscol Ferry Road converge near the Butler Bridge and Grapecrusher statue. It’s an entrance to Napa Valley’s world-famous wine country and a nerve center of the regional road system.

It’s also a place where drivers might curse a congestion-creating traffic signal. The Soscol Junction project is designed to remove that signal and cut rush-hour delays there from several minutes to a matter of seconds.

Drivers over the next few years will see dump trucks and bulldozers reshape the landscape. They’ll see Highway 29 elevated and made free-flowing. They’ll see two roundabouts created underneath to regulate Highway 221 and Soscol Ferry Road traffic.

They’ll get an eyeful. They may also have to stomach the occasional delay as they drive through a construction site.

Christopher Hill, who founded The Christopher Hill Gallery in St. Helena, is ready. He travels through Soscol Junction on trips to the Bay Area once or twice a week. His take on the traffic situation there at its worst?

"That's a nightmare," he said.

He recalled that the Interstate 80 and Highway 89 interchange in Truckee also used to be a traffic nightmare. Caltrans in 2005 turned this Nevada County junction into a double-roundabout design similar to what's planned for Soscol Junction.

The change in Truckee made a difference, Hill said.

“Tremendous,” he said.

Barbara Monnette of St. Helena drives through Soscol Junction when she visits her children in the Bay Area. She said the planned revamp will probably help ease congestion — to a degree.

“I’m thinking especially southbound (Highway 29), having no signal at the intersection will stop the backup to some extent,” she said. “But I guess it will be a bandage on a bigger problem and maybe it will be the first step.”

The root problem for the local road system is too many cars and people who for economic reasons must commute, she said.

Liz Alessio praised the Soscol Junction project. She is a Napa City Council member and chairperson of the Napa Valley Transportation Authority board of directors.

“This project is vital in growing the vision we have for Napa Valley,” Alessio said. “For our economy, our place as a world destination and as a place we are fortunate enough to call home.”

Residents, visitors heading to wineries, hotels and shops, and out-of-town workers will all benefit from the future Soscol Junction. Drivers will spend less time sitting in traffic, she said.

Plus, she added, the future Soscol Junction will help if Napa Valley must evacuate during a fire or other disaster.

Caltrans and the Napa Valley Transportation Authority are spearheading the project. Ghilotti Construction Co. is the builder.

Pain for gain

Commuters and drivers over the next two years or so can expect constant change at Soscol Junction.

Not so much during the first week. Initial steps include putting a concrete K-rail in the median and shoulders to protect workers and doing stormwater work, said Tim Salles, the project manager for Ghilotti Construction Co.

That’s the warm-up. The following couple of years will bring a series of traffic shifts, lane closures, ramp closures and detours as the project winds through five stages with numerous sub-stages.

The main thrust of Highway 29 traffic should keep moving. But various connections between Highways 29 and 221 and Soscol Ferry Road will be closed at times, often during non-peak traffic hours.

Detours will be available. Drivers might find themselves going through the nearby business park and airport industrial area. Instead of making a quick turn at the intersection, they’ll take an off-the-beaten-track side trip.

“The peak delay for extended closures is estimated to be less than 10 minutes,” Caltrans spokesperson Pedro Quintana said.

If nothing else, Soscol Junction for the next couple of years won’t be a place to go through on automatic pilot. Quintana said Caltrans will inform the public as each stage and sub-stage brings about specific ramp and lane closures.

Hill might encounter some of those construction delays on his trips to the Bay Area. But he’s willing to endure them.

“Shorter pain for long-term gain is something we need to understand and embrace as a society,” he said.

Two roundabouts

Soscol Junction will gain two roundabouts. A key point for roundabout-wary drivers is that neither will be on Highway 29 itself.

Highway 29 traffic will rise up on a bridge and cross over Highway 221 and Soscol Ferry Road. The roundabouts will be on Highway 221 and Soscol Ferry Road.

Roundabout advocates say the features are safer than traffic signals. The idea is that roundabouts have fewer vehicle conflict points and the collisions that do happen are at lower speeds.

Safety is a selling point for Alessio. Several years ago, her son stopped for a red light at this intersection and was rear-ended by a truck, resulting in a trip to the emergency room, though not an extended hospital stay.

“The new intersection will save lives,” she said.

John Callan commutes from the rural Hagen Road area east of the city of Napa to Walnut Creek. His future journeys on Highway 221 through a completed Soscol Junction to get on Highway 29 will take him through both roundabouts.

He has been through the off-highway, three-roundabout setup linking First Street, California Boulevard and Highway 29 in the city of Napa. They seem to work fine, he said.

Some people have concerns. Napa resident Mike Querin said this is an agricultural area, which means grape trucks, tankers and semi-truck haulers have to be on the road.

“Please, no roundabouts,” he said.

The Napa Valley Transportation Authority said the roundabouts will be big enough for big rigs.

“We’re not going to build an intersection improvement on a highway and not be able to accommodate trucks and buses,” said Kate Miller, the agency's executive director.

Moving the problem down the road?

Some worry that fixing Soscol Junction will just kick the congestion problem down the Highway 29 road.

This view sees the traffic backup gone at the future Soscol Junction. Instead, it shifts to the next intersections to the north and south, which already have backups of their own.

"It's a much bigger problem than just that intersection," Monnette said.

Go beyond Soscol Junction a mile and a half to the south and drivers come to the signalized intersection at Highway 29, Highway 12, Airport Boulevard and the entrance to Jameson Canyon Road. That’s a traffic choke point.

Callan said the new Soscol Junction will no longer have traffic lights to meter southbound Highway 29 traffic. He fears that could worsen the Highway 29/Highway 12/Airport Boulevard backup, so much so that it reaches back to hinder drivers at Soscol Junction.

Both intersections need to be improved at once, he said.

Miller, the NVTA director, said the Soscol Junction roundabouts will provide some metering for the traffic entering Highway 29 from Highway 221. Also, the Carneros Junction traffic light to the north on Highway 29 will some provide metering.

The NVTA plan is to someday build a more elaborate version of Soscol Junction at 29/12/Airport Boulevard. Finding the money is the challenge.

Local resident Michael Wycombe sees a three-intersection problem — Soscol Junction, 29/12/Airport Boulevard and Carneros Junction. He has a proposal to fix all three at once.

Scrap the present Soscol Junction interchange idea, he suggested. Then take that $54 million and build freeway-size roundabouts along Highway 29 at each intersection.

"Roundabouts are much cheaper than flyovers and, when they replace traffic signals, save a lot of energy costs, don't break down when the power goes out and are self-regulating for traffic flow," he said. "Plus, they are environmentally better as there are not long lines of idling cars."

But that's not the Soscol Junction that will soon be under construction.

Unfinished business

The signalized Soscol Junction intersection of today opened in 1981 as part of the larger Southern Crossing project.

Before then, Highway 29 passed through the city of Napa on Imola Avenue. The Southern Crossing project moved the crossing over the Napa River several miles south, to today’s alignment on the Butler Bridge.

Original plans called for the Southern Crossing to have interchanges at both ends. One would be at today’s Soscol Junction site. The other would be at Carneros Junction.

But the Southern Crossing proved to be a big-ticket item at a time when then-Gov. Jerry Brown was telling Californians to “lower their expectations.” Caltrans was in a cost-cutting mode.

When the Southern Crossing bridge opened in 1981, those planned interchanges were nowhere to be found. Instead, there were the traffic signals that cause today’s big backups.

Building the two interchanges would have cost $6 million to $10 million, Caltrans senior engineer Robert Jacob told The Napa Register in 1981. They exist far in the future, if ever, the paper reported.

More than 40 years later, that day has just about arrived for Soscol Junction.