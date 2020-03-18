Here's a closer look at Napa County's gathering restrictions

Napa County in its efforts to fight COVID-19 has prohibited gatherings with 50 or more people except for essential government functions, but what’s a gathering?
The answer lies in the order issued by Public Health Officer Karen Relucio on Tuesday. Her order defines “public or private gatherings.”
“Gatherings” take place in a single room or confined outdoor space such as an event center, auditorium, theater, stadium, restaurant, bar, conference room, cafeteria or yacht. People in such spaces are likely to be within arm’s length of each other for more than 10 minutes at a time.
But “gatherings” exclude normal operations at certain places. Among them are places of worship to conduct religious services and ceremonies, hotels, grocery stores and other retail establishments, airports and hospitals.
Nor do they include a group of residents within their own residence.
Legal gatherings of under 50 people must follow certain rules. Attendees must be able to stand or sit at least 6 feet from each other. Hosts must alert attendees 24 hours in advance that gatherings pose a heightened risk of COVID-19 transmission.
Proper hand hygiene materials, including soap and water and tissues, must be available. Hosts must clean surfaces with disinfecting wipes or other standard cleaners before, during and after events.
Even so, Relucio “strongly urges” hosts and sponsors to cancel all such gatherings.
The order is in effect through 11:59 p.m. April 7. Violations are misdemeanors subject to fine, imprisonment or both.
Relucio also “strongly cautions” people ages 65 and older and people with underlying health conditions to avoid gatherings of any size at any locations. Underlying health conditions include blood disorders, chronic kidney and liver disease, compromised immune systems, pregnancy or pregnancy in the last two weeks and heart and lung disease.
Napa County as of Tuesday had no reported cases of person-to-person transmission of COVID-19. But Relucio said the nationwide lack of testing kits is limiting the number of tests that can be done.
COVID-19 spreads easily from person-to-person, so it is essential to slow the spread of the virus, the order said. Go to https://bit.ly/390FbvG to see the order.
Editor's Note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to all online readers. If you'd like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join/.
You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.