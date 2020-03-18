Here's a closer look at Napa County's restrictions on gatherings

Napa County in its efforts to fight COVID-19 has prohibited gatherings with 50 or more people except for essential government functions, but what’s a gathering?

The answer lies in the order issued by Public Health Officer Karen Relucio on Tuesday. Her order defines “public or private gatherings.”

“Gatherings” take place in a single room or confined outdoor space such as an event center, auditorium, theater, stadium, restaurant, bar, conference room, cafeteria or yacht. People in such spaces are likely to be within arm’s length of each other for more than 10 minutes at a time.

But “gatherings” exclude normal operations at certain places. Among them are places of worship to conduct religious services and ceremonies, hotels, grocery stores and other retail establishments, airports and hospitals.

Nor do they include a group of residents within their own residence.

Legal gatherings of fewer than 50 people must follow certain rules. Attendees must be able to stand or sit at least 6 feet from each other. Hosts must alert attendees 24 hours in advance that gatherings pose a heightened risk of COVID-19 transmission.