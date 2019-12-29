Napa County’s highways and roads have stories behind them, both from the distant past and from today.
Local highways are a huge part of daily life. Here’s the second part of a trivia – but hopefully not trivial – look at the county’s main roads.
When did the road that is now Highway 29 between Napa and Calistoga become a highway?
The idea took hold in 1919. A resident named Henry Brown issued a call for action in the Napa Register and the Napa County Board of Supervisors responded. The county would ask voters to pass a $500,000 bond measure to make the road between Napa and Calistoga a concrete highway.
County Supervisor Thomas Maxwell wrote that Napa County “could have a drive up the valley that would be noted throughout the United States.”
Voters agreed. On May 28, 1919, they approved the bond to create the concrete highway, 3,693 to 427.
“There is general rejoicing over the fact that Napa County has risen to the occasion and will now be blessed with good roads and all the benefits that will naturally and inevitably accrue,” the Napa Daily Journal wrote.
By 1921, portions of the route had become the promised county highway with concrete pavement 18 feet wide and five inches deep. An exception was the dirt road stretch between St. Helena and Yountville, where work had yet to be finished.
“At one point, this is so bad that there is only one safe way in which to negotiate it, and that is in low gear,” the April 8, 1921 The Weekly Calistogan reported.
What were Napa County roads like before 1919?
Napa County for many years enjoyed a reputation of having good roads, Ben Blow wrote in his 1920 book “California Highways.” But, he wrote, the modern motor vehicle needed more than the gravel and macadamized roads that served horse-drawn buggies.
The county reacted in 1917 starting to put in concrete highways, with the first being between Napa and Solano counties. Blow was impressed. He wrote that “the standard established by Napa County is credible indeed.”
By early 1921, the county had about 25 miles of concrete highways, The Weekly Calistogan reported that year.
What are the top places where daily trips on Napa County roads begin?
The city of Napa with 187,600 daily trip origins, American Canyon with 33,100, Vallejo with 14,300, St. Helena with 11,800, Fairfield with 8,700, Calistoga with 6,600 and Yountville with 5,200, according to the Napa Valley Transportation Authority’s Travel Behavior Study.
Where is the traffic that leaves Napa County on a typical morning going?
Forty-one percent is headed to Solano County, 29 percent to Sonoma County, 11 percent to Contra Costa County, 5 percent to Alameda County, 4 percent to Sacramento County, 4 percent to Marin County and 2 percent to San Francisco County, the study said.
How much of the daily traffic is tourist-related?
About 72,000 or 20 percent of weekday trips are related to tourism, the Travel Behavior Study said.
