Here's how many vaccine doses California says it's wasting

San Mateo has documented 80 wasted doses since receiving its first vaccine allotment. "These were mostly early in the vaccination process and when vaccine was left out too long at room temperature due to an error," Dr. Anand Chabra, the vaccination branch chief for San Mateo County Health, wrote in a statement. "We have clinical staff actively monitoring vaccine during all county-run vaccination events to ensure that not even one doses is wasted, and have many practices in place to use end-of-day doses so that none is wasted."

In Santa Clara County, the largest Bay Area county, with a population of nearly 2 million, the most recent data as of Feb. 22 revealed that 506 doses out of 413,233 total doses administered were wasted, or 0.12%.

Alameda, San Francisco, Solano and Sonoma counties didn't provide specific numbers beyond saying very few vaccines don't get into arms.

A report by ABC 7 News last month also adds some context to the region's overall waste and revealed that roughly 600 vaccines were wasted as of Feb. 19 across Santa Clara, Contra Costa, Sonoma and San Mateo counties.

Counties said waste is not only due to expired or spoiled doses but can also occur because of malfunctioning syringes or needles, problems when reconstituting, diluting or drawing out doses, or other reasons.