Here's what California workers need to know about the state's new COVID-19 workplace rules

If you tested positive for COVID-19 with no symptoms, your employer needs to keep you out of the workplace for 10 days since you got tested. If you have symptoms, you can't return to work for 10 days after those symptoms first appeared. You also can't return unless you have a day without a fever of 100.4 or higher. Some exceptions apply.

The new rules say your employer must "continue and maintain" your earnings, seniority and other rights and benefits, through methods such as company-provided sick leave or government-provided aid. But this rule doesn't apply if your employer can demonstrate your COVID-19 exposure is not work-related.

Will the new rules apply to me?

The rules don't apply to those working from home. Those working alone at a place where they don't have contact with others are also exempt.

Those working at hospitals, skilled nursing facilities and other healthcare workplaces are also exempt, because they are covered by separate rules that have been in place even before the pandemic.

How can I make sure my employer follows the rules?

You can call Cal-OSHA's district office. You can also e-mail your district office. Find contact information for your district office at Cal-OSHA's website.