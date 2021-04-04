Here's where people are refusing vaccines in the Bay Area

Only 4% of Asian American respondents said they are reluctant to get a shot, compared to 18% of Latinos.

Seven percent of those with a graduate degree expressed opposition to getting vaccinated, while 22% of people with less than a four-year degree are not inclined to get a shot.

When asked why they will not get the vaccine, 19% of vaccine-hesitant respondents answered that they aren't worried about COVID, 14% said they are already healthy and 12% fear a vaccine's negative side effects. Another 12% said they simply don't trust the vaccine and will rely on their own immune system to address any infection, reports the Bay Area Council.

The vaccine side effects are, however, not a bad thing.

"Side effects are a good sign," Dr. Melanie Swift, co-chair of the COVID-19 Vaccine Allocation and Distribution Work Group at the Mayo Clinic told SFGATE. "But it confuses people because a lot of these symptoms are COVID symptoms, but the difference is there are no respiratory systems as you can get with COVID. With the vaccine, you're not coughing, you don't have a runny nose, you don't lose your sense of taste or smell."