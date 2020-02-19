The use permits and design details for the Heritage House and Valle Verde projects in north Napa were officially green-lighted by City Council Tuesday after months of contentious hearings.
Gasser Foundation owns the property at 3700 Valle Verde, formerly the site of a retirement home, which has sat unused for over a decade. The future development would be built and managed in collaboration with Santa Rosa-based Burbank Housing, a nonprofit that specializes in affordable housing, and Fremont-based Abode Services, which runs Napa County’s homeless services programs.
Heritage House will provide 66 single-room occupancy units, 33 of which will be reserved for Napa’s chronically homeless and mentally ill. The remainder will be allotted to low-income residents.
As a permanent supportive housing complex, it will include on-site services to assist this group with case management, mental health treatment, recovery support and resources for job placement, career training and financial literacy. Valle Verde next door will be a 24-unit apartment complex for moderate-income residents.
“This is housing, not an institution. This is housing for people who really need it,” said Councilwoman Liz Alessio. She, along with other members, called the vacant site “blighted,” saying “it needs to be cleaned up and given a higher purpose.”
Vouchers
During the afternoon session, the Housing Authority approved the issuance of 33 Section 8 rent subsidy vouchers that will be tied directly to the units reserved for the chronically homeless and mentally ill residents at Heritage House.
These vouchers are attached to the units themselves, not to tenants, so they’re non-transferable to other properties. Applicants will be subject to the same screening process as all other Section 8 candidates. Nobody who is registered as a sex offender, who has violent criminal activity on their record within the last two years or who has had drug-related criminal activity within the past year without completing a treatment program will be eligible to live in the complex.
Heritage House, and more specifically these 33 units reserved for supportive housing, has been the subject of many of the future neighbors’ ire.
This portion of the project received a $7.9 million state grant -- accounting for almost one-quarter of the total anticipated construction budget -- through a program called No Place Like Home. The initiative mandates tenants be allowed regardless of “sobriety, participation in services or treatment, history of incarceration, credit or history of eviction.”
Neighbors latched on to this language, calling the provision of housing for this specific population in their neighborhood “very scary” and “unsafe” at past public meetings.
However, the state program also gives jurisdictions the authority to overlay the tougher screening requirements for Section 8 vouchers if the city plans to use federal funding in order to fill the units themselves. Under this system, tenants pay 30 percent of their rent, and the rest is footed by subsidies from the Department of Housing and Urban Development.
That will be the case at Heritage House, tightening the parameters for who can become a tenant.
According to Napa Housing Manager Lark Ferrell, anyone who wants to live in one of these 33 units in the building will first go through a screening process executed by the county and by Abode Services, and then a second evaluation by the city’s Housing Authority to determine eligibility for the Section 8 vouchers.
Vice Mayor Doris Gentry expressed hope that the more intensive screening process would act as an “insurance policy” to assuage some of the neighbors’ uneasiness.
The Housing Authority also permitted five additional vouchers to be applied to a handful of the other units in Heritage House that will come from the project-specific Section 8 waiting list.
Foregone conclusion
Approval comes after a months-long battle between developers and nearby residents, who mounted a fierce opposition to the project. Neighbors have sent over 400 letters, emails and petition signatures to council, hired their own environmental appraiser, met with city staff, local government and the developers and showed up in droves to public meetings making for gauntlet-style planning commission and council meetings.
At Tuesday’s meeting, however, it appeared most in attendance believed the approval was a foregone conclusion. Eight people spoke during public comment, compared to the more than 50 at the Feb. 4 meeting. Most sought to communicate their feelings of disenfranchisement throughout the entire process.
“I understand it’s a lost cause to talk to you tonight, but I had to do it,” said resident Bill McGuire during his public testimony.
Others brought up concerns about parking congestion that could come with the handover of Valle Verde Drive north of Firefly Lane to the developers and the degradation of nearby Salvador Creek. Two individuals spoke to fears about the potential decline of property values in the area, one of whom said she hadn’t been able to sell her house for almost a year after since the project was announced.
Finally, Rosemarie Vertullo, one of the most stalwart faces of the Southeast Vintage Neighborhood Association throughout this process, highlighted to council that the Section 8 vouchers still do nothing to account for the fact that the “severely mentally ill” would be eligible to move into the facility.
“I just feel like those who spoke in favor didn’t hear us, they condescended us, made us feel like we were interested in our own needs,” she said. “This project doesn’t belong in anyone’s neighborhood.”
No deaf ears
Council members, who voted unanimously in this final show of support for the project, tried to assure residents they’d heard their worries and had negotiated with the developer to address them.
“I hear the neighbors’ concern with the unknown, but I believe we desperately need to serve this segment of our community,” Councilman Scott Sedgley said. “I think I speak for all the members when I say we sympathize. It is our responsibility to manage this project.”
Gentry echoed this sentiment. “It hasn’t fallen on deaf ears, because layers have come into this project, oversight and protection for the residents that was not in this program when it was initially unveiled and initially discovered,” Gentry said, noting some of the safeguards put in place at Heritage House and Valle Verde actually gave residents more power than she has in her own neighborhood.
“While you feel it’s a complete failure because the project’s probably going through, it’s not a complete failure because your voices were heard and changes were made,” Gentry added.
Alessio said the developer had gone “above and beyond” what’s otherwise required in order to address any distress from future neighbors. Through negotiations, Gasser and its partners have agreed to restore Salvador Creek and build a pile wall to stop erosion as well as remove a bridge to reduce flooding; provide 24-hour security on-site and an all-hours help hotline; form a community committee including representatives from the neighborhood to meet as regularly as every month; and provide vans to be made available to tenants for travel to and from grocery store, shopping and other locations.
“We have family members, neighbors, people who are disenfranchised who need shelter,” Alessio said. “We have an opportunity to provide some dignity and some housing, quality housing that’s going to give them services need to bring their lives back together,” she said.
The councilwoman also addressed the residents directly: “To be honest with you, you sent out a lot of written information that was misinformation and really scared your neighbors, prior to having all of the information. You never shared the information regarding the project-based vouchers that are going to be attached to every single room that is joined with the No Place Like Home Funding,” Alessio said. “Your worst fears, I hear you, but please know that they’ve been addressed.”
Alessio repeatedly cited research showing that permanent supportive housing programs like the future Heritage House have been proven to work with great success, calling it an “evidence-based, best practice.”
The night’s vote ultimately approved three separate measures: the turnover of part of Valle Verde Drive to the Gasser Foundation, the approval of the use and design permits and the authorization of up to a $2.2 million loan from the city’s Affordable Housing Impact Fee Fund to be paid back over 55 years at 3% interest.