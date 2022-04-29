 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

High pressure air line explosion injures two PG&E workers, briefly closes Highway 29 near Calistoga

  • Updated
  • 0

A high pressure air line explosion injured two Pacific Gas and Electric Company workers on Friday and closed down Highway 29 near Calistoga for about 30 minutes as California Highway Patrol helicopters arrived to transport the injured workers to local trauma centers.

PG&E spokesperson Deanna Contreras said at about 6:00 p.m. Friday that she could confirm an incident took place at a PG&E project site, but the company was still tracking down information. The incident is currently under investigation by the California Division of Occupational Safety and Health, according to multiple sources.

An emailed update by PG&E spokesperson Denny Boyles, at 7:43 p.m., said the two employees were injured at about 4:40 p.m. while conducting a hydrotest on a gas line. "The team was drying the drying the line following hydrostatic testing when the injuries occurred," according to the statement. 

Other crew members subsequently called 911. Boyles said PG&E has no update on their condition as of late Friday, and is working with local public safety officials and state regulators to investigate. Additionally, he said, there was no release of natural gas during the incident. 

People are also reading…

The Calistoga Fire Department, Cal Fire/Napa County and the California Highway Patrol responded to the incident.

Updated on Friday, April 29 at 9:14 p.m.

What you missed this week in notable Napa Valley crimes and court cases

This week's local crime and court updates from Napa Valley Register.

Police: Antioch man arrested for attempted catalytic converter theft in Napa
Crime and Courts

Police: Antioch man arrested for attempted catalytic converter theft in Napa

  • REGISTER STAFF
  • Updated
  • 0

Napa Police arrested an Antioch man early Friday morning for attempting to steal a catalytic convertor. 

American Canyon police arrest man for vehicle theft after pursuit to Mare Island
Crime and Courts

American Canyon police arrest man for vehicle theft after pursuit to Mare Island

  • REGISTER STAFF
  • Updated
  • 0

American Canyon Police arrested a man for suspected vehicle theft after pursuing that vehicle from the American Canyon Road Safeway to Mare Island Friday morning. 

Police: Napa man arrested after domestic disturbance, hit-and-run crash
Crime and Courts

Police: Napa man arrested after domestic disturbance, hit-and-run crash

  • REGISTER STAFF
  • Updated
  • 0

A Napa man faces multiple felony allegations after a domestic disturbance and a hit-and-run crash Saturday, police reported.

CHP: Napa resident sustains major injuries from two-car crash in unincorporated Napa County
Crime and Courts

CHP: Napa resident sustains major injuries from two-car crash in unincorporated Napa County

  • Edward Booth
  • Updated
  • 0

A traffic collision at the intersection of First Avenue and Hagen Road Thursday afternoon sent a Napa resident to the Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center with major injuries. 

You can reach Edward Booth at 707-256-2213.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Astronomers tease 'groundbreaking' discovery with regards to the Milky Way Galaxy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News