High pressure airline explosion injures two PG&E workers, briefly closes Highway 29 near Calistoga

A high pressure airline explosion injured two Pacific Gas and Electric Company workers on Friday and closed down Highway 29 near Calistoga for about 30 minutes as California Highway Patrol helicopters arrived to transport the injured workers to local trauma centers.

PG&E spokesperson Deanna Contreras said she could confirm an incident took place at a PG&E project site, but the company was still tracking down information. The incident is currently under investigation by the California Division of Occupational Safety and Health, according to multiple sources.

The Calistoga Fire Department, Cal Fire/Napa County and the California Highway Patrol responded to the incident.

