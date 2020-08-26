High-speed police chase begins in St. Helena, ends in Albany

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Officers from two Napa police agencies participated in a high-speed chase from Napa County to the East Bay Tuesday night in pursuit of a vehicle that was believed to have rammed a St. Helena police officer.

Officers from the Napa County Sheriff's Office and the American Canyon Police Department stayed with the vehicle which traveled at times over 100 mph and swerved over the highway, endangering other motorists, said Henry Wofford, a Sheriff's Office spokesperson.

These officers were committed to the chase, believing that a St. Helena officer had been harmed, Wofford said.

As it turned out, the St. Helena officer had not been rammed. The officer had hit a tree while turning his car around to pursue a vehicle that refused to pull over, said St. Helena Police Lt. Justin Tharp.

The chase covered 48 miles and lasted a half hour, Wofford said.

The suspect's vehicle went south on Highway 29, west on Highway 37, south on Highway 101, then east on Interstate 580 over the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge before crashing at the Buchanan off-ramp in Albany when a California Highway Patrol officer put down a spike strip, Wofford said.

The suspect's vehicle crashed into a light police.