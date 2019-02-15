Gov. Gavin Newsom's comments this week on California's high-speed rail project have led to some confusion in Los Angeles, where several routes for the southern portion have been proposed in communities like Sylmar, Sun Valley, Lake View Terrace and Sunland-Tujunga.
During his state of the state speech on Tuesday, Newsom put an emphasis on completing the Central Valley portion between Merced and Bakersfield, while casting doubt on the project reaching any further north or south.
"Right now, there simply isn't a path to get from Sacramento to San Diego, let alone from San Francisco to L.A. I wish there were," he said.
Upon hearing those comments and reading early reports that interpreted Newsom as saying he was abandoning or scaling back the project, many in Los Angeles's San Fernando Valley who oppose the proposed southern routes celebrated.
Among those proposed routes, the train would have traveled under the northeast Valley communities of Sylmar and Pacoima, then come to the surface for about 2.5 miles in Sun Valley, roughly between Branford and Olinda streets, before going back underground near the Hollywood Burbank Airport.
Cindy Sower, a Sun Valley resident and business owner, said she and others in her community were "doing the happy dance."
Sower is also a member of the area's neighborhood council, an official citizen's panel that advises city leaders on local issues. The Sun Valley community is affected by the Palmdale-to-Burbank portion of the project.
Local elected officials also took the governor's statements to mean that he was taking the southern routes off the table.
"The governor's plan to scale back the high-speed rail -- I want to congratulate him on that," Assemblywoman Luz Rivas said Tuesday, following Newsom's state of the state speech.
"While high-speed rail is critical to the Central Valley, in my district, it doesn't solve the day-to-day transportation issues that my constituents face," she said. "So I'm very excited, and I hope that the money instead will be invested in Southern California on regional transportation that is highly needed."
But since the speech, Newsom has clarified that he was interested in getting the overall project done eventually.
The governor's spokesman, Nathan Click, said Newsom is "not giving up on the broader vision, but acknowledging that's going to take private or federal funding to get it done."
Click pointed to a part in the state of the state speech in which Newsom said something similar to his Tweeted statement:
"Look, we will continue our regional projects north and south. We'll finish Phase 1 environmental work. We'll connect the revitalized Central Valley to other parts of the state, and continue to push for more federal funding and private dollars. But let's just get something done."
Click said Newsom was saying he wants to show the "viability" of the Central Valley line, so that "we'll have a lot better shot at getting other funding sources, federal funding, private funding to complete the full rail line."
Those who support the rail project reaching the Los Angeles area said that was also their interpretation.
Darrell Clarke, the chair of the Sierra Club Angeles Chapter's Transportation Committee, said he did not notice any fresh revelations or major changes to the fate of the overall rail project after hearing Newsom's speech on the radio and reading the transcript.
What Newsom talked about "are really all of the things currently before the high-speed rail authority," and that includes the ongoing "phase 1" studies into the environmental effects of routes going from San Francisco to Los Angeles and Anaheim.
According to Clarke, "the governor seemed to be saying, 'Well, we're doing what's on our plate.' I don't think he said we won't do anything after that. It's more, 'We will do what's before us,' and then that gives them the opportunity to decide what's next. It's not a whole lot different."
"It depends on if the private sector is interested in providing funding connections to the Central Valley segment," Clarke said. "Would a new federal administration after 2020 be willing to put up more money? These are the question marks that already existed."
Meanwhile, the officials at the California High-Speed Rail Authority appear to also be sticking to the interpretation that the governor wants to keep going with the full project.
The authority released a statement attributed to their CEO Brian Kelly saying the governor "reaffirmed our commitment" to keep going forward with the environmental studies happening on routes around the state, "and to pursue additional federal and private funding for future project expansion."
Meanwhile, some of the project's boosters in the labor community praised Newsom's high-speed rail comments in Tuesday's speech.
David Ossian Cameron, assistant to the director of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, said it was "a politically astute move by the governor to say, 'Let's focus on the Central Valley and get that portion of it completed from Merced to Bakersfield.'"
"Once that spine is done, I believe the political and economic powers in the Bay area and the Los Angeles basin will want to see the system completed," he said.
By then, leaders in those northern and southern metropolitan hubs may see the rail project as an answer to population increase and crowded airports, according to Cameron.
While much appears to have remained the same for the routes going through the San Fernando Valley, Newsom's spokesman said there will be some re-prioritization of funds.
Click said in the business plan for the next project update, the governor wants to see "uncommitted money" go to the Central Valley to ensure that project is completed.
San Fernando Valley-area state Sen. Bob Hertzberg on Thursday noted there did appeared to be a difference in the governor's approach toward the rail project.
"I appreciate the Governor's candor about high speed rail, and I think this is an important step in the right direction," he said in a statement. "I have been speaking with people in the Valley about it for years, and I'm not surprised about his shift in focus toward the Central Valley."
Rivas, the Assemblywoman for the area, also saw a difference in approach in what the governor presented this week.
"The governor did break with the traditional approach to construction by focusing on a line from Bakersfield to Merced, which is different than the 2018 High Speed Rail business plan," Rivas said in a statement on Thursday.
"I support the governor's comments at the State of the State that "the (high speed rail) project, as currently planned, would cost too much and take too long. There's been too little oversight and not enough transparency" and, I applaud him for increasing accountability and stricter monitoring of "how taxpayer dollars are spent -- including change orders, cost overruns, even travel expenses," she said.
Rivas added she felt that Newsom seemed to be "taking into consideration the implications of having to return federal money, trying to avoid future legal challenges, while at the same time reconsidering the best way to roll out the project. In doing so, he is allowing for a more measured, thoughtful approach to build within the means they have currently identified."
Rivas said she is not supportive of the "high speed rail project as currently proposed, and am deeply concerned about the confusion and impacts the environmental studies will have on the lives of constituents in the 39th Assembly District 39. I believe those funds could be used to improve transit in my district and the LA region. Doing so would still provide critical jobs and ultimately increase local rail ridership."
Meanwhile, local opponents of the project saw significance in Newsom's recognition of the project's delays and growing cost estimates in his speech. The full high-speed rail project is now estimated to cost more than $77 billion.
David DePinto, who leads a northeast San Fernando Valley group that opposes the rail project, said Newsom is being more transparent about the project's problems than the previous governor, Jerry Brown.
"Much more than Gov. Brown, (Newsom) acknowledged the funds are problematic, much more than Gov. Brown he acknowledged it was taking too much time," he said.
DePinto said there is still a need to keep a close eye on the project. He considers Newsom's statements "progress, not closure."
Others wished Newsom was much clearer or more emphatic in his speech.
"Either say it will not be built, or (say) it will be built," said Susan Lustig, a resident of Sun Valley's Glencrest Hills neighborhood, who is opposed to the route now proposed through her community.
"All (Newsom) did was confuse and daze us for a couple hours," she said.
Lustig said one of her chief problems with the project is that even amid the realities of the project's growing budget and continued lack funding, there is still pressure to get the project built.
Her contention is that "there is no money for it -- it should stop right there."
Even with Newsom pointing out the lack of funding, "you have this possibility of who knows how long of, 'will or will it not be built.'" It's still hanging over you."
The prospect that the Los Angeles area routes are still being on the table disappointed Mark Wilcher, a resident of the Mountain Glen II community in Sylmar. He said Wednesday that would mean, "we're back at square one."
"We may have been a little bit too exuberant yesterday to be sure," he said.
As the president of his neighborhood's homeowners association board, Wilcher wrote a letter to the rail authority on his neighbors' behalf opposing a route through their area.
He noted Wednesday that while the governor seemed to be addressing the financial difficulties that face the project, he ought to also pay attention to the "human element," or the project's effects on his community.
"These are our homes, and we do not want high speed rail to go underneath, on top of, or behind it," he said.