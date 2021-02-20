High stakes 2022 election to shape Napa County wine country

“We’re making this very much a high priority,” said Ryan Klobas, CEO of the Napa County Farm Bureau. “You have two incumbents who are leaving.”

The Farm Bureau is looking for candidates who are clearly pro-agriculture and understand land use and issues affecting farmworkers, he said.

Because it has a political action committee, the Farm Bureau can bring money to bear on the races. Klobas said fundraising for the PAC for the 2022 races is a priority.

Napa Vision 2050, a coalition of environmental and neighborhood groups, has sometimes found itself on the other side of issues from the Farm Bureau. For example, it advocated for tighter watershed conservation rules that would further restrict vineyard development in the mountains.

But the Board of Supervisors has often declined to take as strong as actions as the group has favored.

Since its founding in 2015, Napa Vision 2050 has supported several candidates for the Board of Supervisors who challenged incumbents and lost. Now comes the chance to back candidates in races without incumbents.

Napa Vision 2050 President Charlotte Williams said it is too early for the group to endorse candidates for 2022. But she described what qualities people seeking its seal of approval must have.