High stakes census count in Napa County faces new threat from wildfire devastation

To further complicate things, the Trump Administration in August announced it would shorten by a month the original extension of the census it had granted at the onset of the pandemic in order to provide timely data to municipalities. Responses are now due by Sept. 30.

Also, census workers in this area have endured a round of layoffs that diminished their workforce, officials have confirmed.

The good news, Booher said, is that Napa County’s self-response rate is as of Friday 69.1% - a full percentage point higher than the final rate in 2010. That’s something of a miracle, Booher says, considering the events of this year.

The Census Bureau does attempt to follow up with residences that have not responded to the questionnaire, according to Elliott.

“If they didn’t respond on your own, you have to send someone to find them,” Elliott explained. “That’s where enumerators come in.”

Census enumerators go door-to-door through municipalities asking residents to complete the census if they’ve not already. That was already difficult for enumerators working through the more isolated, rural portions of Napa County, according to one enumerator who asked to remain anonymous because employees of the census are not permitted to speak to the press.