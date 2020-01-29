A new, high-tech effort to break the single-occupancy car commute cycle and ease rush-hour traffic in Napa Valley wine country is shifting into gear.
Move Napa Forward is a $1 million pilot program that encourages such travel methods as taking the bus, biking, carpooling and walking. Workers at about 20 participating employers will be able to enroll and receive such incentives as $50 gas cards for carpools and Clipper card bus passes.
These alternative-mode commuters will log their trips on the program website. They can earn such rewards as coffee, business vouchers and gift cards.
A series of launch events will be held through mid-March at various Napa Valley locations. That will allow employees to learn more about the program and how to sign up.
Participating employers include Auberge du Soleil, Boisset Family Estates, C. Mondavi & Family, Cakebreak Cellars, Calistoga Ranch, Embassy Suites, Harvest Inn, Joseph Phelps, Las Alcobas, Long Meadow Ranch, Meadowood, Napa Valley Wine Train, Opus One, St. Supery, Silver Oak, Silverado Resort, Solage, Trinchero Family Estates and V. Sattui Winery.
Past local efforts to break the solo commute habit have had mixed results. For example, a 2016 commuter bus launched by the Calistoga Chamber of Commerce between Santa Rosa and Calistoga had few riders and shut down.
Move Napa Forward has a high-tech twist that organizers hope makes the difference. In time, it is to develop what county Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza called a “surgical approach” with the help of Lumm, a Seattle-based consultant that provides commute management technology.
Data gathered will show where participating workers live, where they are going and when. Information will allow the program to tailor commute solutions to meet the needs.
“The biggest difference is using technology to aggregate the data,” Pedroza said.
Perhaps the public bus system is inconvenient for a certain group of workers, he said. The data might show that a private-sector shuttle would work, given that these workers live in the same area and are commuting to the same area.
Right now, individual cars can be the most convenient way to commute, Pedroza said. The idea is to create options that are also convenient.
“We need to do better,” he said.
He sees potential for Move Napa Forward beyond the hospitality industry. The program could someday be used in sectors as health care and government, Pedroza said.
Move Napa Forward is a partnership among the Metropolitan Transportation Commission, Napa Valley Vintners and Visit Napa Valley. Pedroza is the county’s representative on MTC.
“Traffic and housing issues are consistently listed as the top two concerns of Napa residents,” Rex Stults of Napa Valley Vintners said in an MTC press release. “That’s why we wanted to be involved with the project and why we’re hopeful it will lead to meaningful improvements.”
Linsey Gallagher, CEO of Visit Napa Valley, said her group is proud to partner with Napa Valley Forward.
"We applaud our tourism partners who are participating in this innovative program, which we feel will make a significant, positive impact for those who live and work in the Napa Valley community," Gallagher said in the press release.