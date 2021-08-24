High-tech fire cameras captured Glass fire's early minutes, but were not yet being monitored

“The only thing I can say to that is the sooner we get notification, the sooner we can respond and hopefully keep the fire smaller,” he said.

Information culled in retrospect from the IQ FireWatch cameras show signs of the fire by 3:37 a.m. on Sept. 27, 2020, said a recently released Cal Fire investigation of the Glass Fire's origins.

“At this point in time, I estimate the size of the fire to be a minimum of 10 to 15 acres in size,” the lead investigator wrote.

As it was, Cal Fire dispatched fire crews at about 3:50 a.m. to the newly born Glass Fire. Fire crews arrived to find a fire exhibiting “a critical rate of speed, expanding rapidly,” according to various Cal Fire reports.

It's unclear if the IQ FireWatch cameras might have detected the Glass Fire even before 3:37 a.m., given finding out that information wasn't the purpose of the Cal Fire investigation.

Napa County's proposed early fire detection system is supposed to help prevent massive fires by allowing for quicker response. Whether an activated system could have helped stop the actual Glass Fire remains only a tantalizing "what if?"