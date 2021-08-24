High-tech fire cameras captured Glass fire's early minutes, but were not yet being monitored

High-tech wildfire detection system cameras caught a distant, newly born Glass Fire in videos, but were incapable of sounding the alarm.
The IQ FireWatch system cameras are at Clover Flat Landfill and on Diamond Mountain. They are pilot or test equipment for a planned Napa County wildfire early warning system that is still taking shape.
Those high-tech detection cameras were running during the early morning of Sept. 27, 2020, when the most destructive fire in Napa County’s history broke out. But they were unable to provide real-time information.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!
“They were turned on, but not connected to any active monitoring system,” said county Public Works Director Steven Lederer when asked by the Napa Valley Register.
Illumination Technologies California installed the high tech cameras. A proposed countywide wildfire early detection system involving the county and the private company was still in its early stages in September 2020 and even today has yet to come to fruition.
Would even an up-and-running monitoring system have made a difference that fateful night, given the high winds and dry conditions?
Napa County Fire Chief Geoff Belyea hasn’t seen the footage, which was used in a Cal Fire investigation into the Glass Fire’s cause. There are so many factors involved in a situation like this, he said. Still, he sees an early fire detection system as a valuable tool.
“The only thing I can say to that is the sooner we get notification, the sooner we can respond and hopefully keep the fire smaller,” he said.
Information culled in retrospect from the IQ FireWatch cameras show signs of the fire by 3:37 a.m. on Sept. 27, 2020, said a recently released Cal Fire investigation of the Glass Fire's origins.
“At this point in time, I estimate the size of the fire to be a minimum of 10 to 15 acres in size,” the lead investigator wrote.
As it was, Cal Fire dispatched fire crews at about 3:50 a.m. to the newly born Glass Fire. Fire crews arrived to find a fire exhibiting “a critical rate of speed, expanding rapidly,” according to various Cal Fire reports.
It's unclear if the IQ FireWatch cameras might have detected the Glass Fire even before 3:37 a.m., given finding out that information wasn't the purpose of the Cal Fire investigation.
Napa County's proposed early fire detection system is supposed to help prevent massive fires by allowing for quicker response. Whether an activated system could have helped stop the actual Glass Fire remains only a tantalizing "what if?"
But the IQ FireWatch footage helped Cal Fire rule out an electric fence owned by Cakebread vineyards as the fire's ignition source. Investigators initially looked at the fence around a vineyard along remote North Fork Crystal Springs Road in the mountains northeast of St. Helena.
The electric fence control box was set on the “off” position. Still, the Cal Fire investigator saw burn patterns that made the vineyard a "location of interest." Investigators removed and examined wiring in Santa Rosa, the Cal Fire investigation report said.
On Dec. 21, 2020, the lead Cal Fire investigator participated in a video conference with Cakebread officials and consultants. The Cakebread team presented photographic and video evidence sourced from two IQ FireWatch cameras, which the lead investigator hadn’t known existed, the report said.
The Cal Fire lead investigator concluded after seeing the evidence that the Glass Fire started at a different location than the Cakebread vineyard, the report said. His report reached no conclusion as to the cause.
The IQ FireWatch system is not to be confused with an existing network of cameras that already exists on various North Bay peaks. Unlike those cameras, IQ FireWatch has heat-sensing technology and artificial intelligence and is meant to connect to a 24-7 monitoring system.
The 67,420-acre Glass Fire burned through the heart of Napa County wine country and into Sonoma and Lake counties. Within Napa County, it burned 40,650 acres and destroyed an estimated 1,022 structures.
Cal Fire ranks the Glass Fire as tenth on its list of most destructive wildfires in California history, having destroyed 1,520 structures in the three counties.
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
It is a busy year for Len Ramirez whose ability to find, capture and humanely transfer rattlesnakes snakes to wilderness locations has garnere…
This Napa family and friends have built another backyard roller coaster: Little Thunder Mountain. And it's definitely Disney inspired.
The Napa card room Ace & Vine will now be open 24/7 following a 3-2 Napa City Council vote.
The Hennessey fire a year ago destroyed almost a third of Berryessa Highlands. What's it like there today?
Construction crews along Soscol Avenue have begun closing a third-of-a-mile gap in the 12-mile Napa Valley Vine Trail segment from the souther…
Napa County has revealed the name of the prospective concessionaire it has in mind to lead a Lake Berryessa resort renaissance — Sun Communiti…
Napa cannabis advocate Jackie McGowan is one of 46 candidates seeking to become governor if California voters recall Gavin Newsom Sept. 14.
The Soscol Square Shopping Center Project, featuring a Kohl's, a retail building and a restaurant with a drive-thru, will soon be coming to Na…
Here’s another sign of drought — only an acre-and-a-half, mossy-looking pool of water remains at the Putah Creek intake pump that serves the r…
Napa couple creates the Michael Leonardi Foundation in honor of their son who died of fentanyl poisoning.
You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.