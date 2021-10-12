High-tech fire cameras to make Napa County debut

Martin didn’t portray the three high-tech cameras as a cure-all for megafires. Rather, he depicted them as another tool along with such things as stepped-up fuel management and the water-dropping helicopter that was based at Napa County airport in early June.

These cameras could be only a starting point for early fire detection efforts. The county Board of Supervisors is looking at installing a more comprehensive system that could cover about 90% of the county.

What technology might be available is still to be determined, county Public Works Director Steven Lederer told the Board of Supervisors on Sept. 14.

“It could end up being cameras,” Lederer said. “It could be a satellite system. It could be drones. It could be other things I am not even thinking about.”

The three cameras were installed and recording video during last year's fire season, but they were not yet hooked up to the monitoring system, so they couldn't alert firefighters to flames in real-time.