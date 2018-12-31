A wind advisory is in effect for the North and East Bay Hills and Santa Cruz Mountains through Tuesday morning, the National Weather Service said.
Winds are expected from the north at 20 to 35 mph, with local gusts up to 60 mph across ridges and peaks, the weather service said.
Localized gusts could reach 70 mph across Mt. Diablo and Mount St. Helena.
Coastal waters could experience gale conditions this evening through Monday evening.
Temperatures were expected to drop to the low to mid 30s overnight Monday. The weather service expects temperatures to moderate Monday night before dropping again Tuesday night.