High Wind Warning issued for high elevations in Napa County

The National Weather Service has upgraded its Wind Advisory to a High Wind Warning for elevations above 1,000 feet in Napa County and the Bay Area Monday night.

Napa County sent out a Nixle message warning of the potentially damaging winds from 4 p.m. Monday to 7 a.m. Tuesday. A Wind Advisory remains in effect for the entire Bay Area through 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Gusty winds may blow down limbs or trees, especially those within burn scars where dead and dying trees could be at additional risk of falling. It is also advised to secure any temporary structures to protect them from the winds.

Residents and visitors are also urged to watch for downed powerlines. PG&E is not calling for a Public Safety Power Shutoff in Napa County but scattered outages are possible.

