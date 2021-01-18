High Wind Warning issued for high elevations in Napa County

The National Weather Service has upgraded its Wind Advisory to a High Wind Warning for elevations above 1,000 feet in Napa County and the Bay Area Monday night.
Napa County sent out a Nixle message warning of the potentially damaging winds from 4 p.m. Monday to 7 a.m. Tuesday. A Wind Advisory remains in effect for the entire Bay Area through 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Gusty winds may blow down limbs or trees, especially those within burn scars where dead and dying trees could be at additional risk of falling. It is also advised to secure any temporary structures to protect them from the winds.
Residents and visitors are also urged to watch for downed powerlines. PG&E is not calling for a Public Safety Power Shutoff in Napa County but scattered outages are possible.
WATCH NOW; COMMON FACE MASK MISTAKES AND HOW TO FIX THEM
SEE THE WEEK IN CARTOONS
Signe Wilkinson cartoon
Clay Bennett cartoon
Clay Bennett cartoon
Clay Bennett cartoon
Clay Bennett cartoon
Clay Bennett cartoon
Jack Ohman editorial cartoon
Jack Ohman, editorial cartoon
Jack Ohman, editorial cartoon
Jack Ohman, editorial cartoon
Jack Ohman, editorial cartoon
Jeff Danziger cartoon
Jeff Danziger cartoon
Jeff Danziger cartoon
Jeff Danziger cartoon
Jeff Danziger cartoon
Jeff Danziger cartoon
Jeff Danziger cartoon
Lisa Benson cartoon
Lisa Benson cartoon
Lisa Benson cartoon
Mike Lester cartoon
Mike Lester cartoon
Signe Wilkinson cartoon
Signe Wilkinson cartoon
Tim Campbell Editorial Cartoons
Tim Campbell Editorial Cartoons
Most-read police briefs on NapaValleyRegister.com
Here is a roundup of other police and fire reports in Napa County.
JAN. 2: A man in his 20s suffered at least one life-threatening gunshot wound in a shooting in south Napa.
JAN. 7: Police reported making a traffic stop in a residential neighborhood that resulted in the arrest of the driver and the confiscation of …
JAN. 5: Up to 20 residents of Rohlffs Manor Senior Apartments were evacuated while law enforcement cautiously investigated a 911 report of a g…
JAN. 1: A motorcyclist involved in a pursuit with American Canyon Police was killed when the rider lost control of the motorcycle and collided…
DEC. 29: American Canyon police attempting to stop a vehicle suspected to be involved in a criminal threat case saw it flee at speeds up to 80…
DEC. 21: Napa police arrested a transient suspected of taking items from a vehicle.
DEC. 15: Napa Police were called to Queen of the Valley Medical Center on a report of a patient threatening a security guard with a knife.
DEC. 10: Napa Police were called to the 1000 block of Von Brandt Street on a report of a disturbance involving a knife.
DEC. 5: A 26-year-old Napa man was arrested after an incident that police said ended with officers using a bean bag shotgun and a Taser in the…
NOV. 26: A 19-year-old Napa resident is being held without bail on charges of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon after police r…