High wind watch issued for North Bay region through Thursday

The north wind is coming to the Napa Valley and most of the Bay Area, and it's going to keep blowing for several days.
The National Weather Service issued a high wind watch early Monday morning that is in effect from 12:01 a.m. Tuesday through 10 a.m. Thursday for the entire Bay Area, excluding the Santa Clara Valley.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: Subscribe for $5.99 per mo…
North winds are expected in the mountains from 20 to 30 miles per hour, with gusts of 45-60 mph, perhaps stronger in the interior mountains of the North Bay.
For the valleys and coastal areas, north winds should be between 15-25 mph with gusts of 30-45 mph.
The watch warns that strong winds may blow down limbs, trees and power lines, with the potential for scattered power outages.
Driving is expected to be difficult for high-profile vehicles and those pulling trailers.
For more information about local weather, see weather.gov/bayarea.
People are also reading…
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
Station owner Wine Down Media turned the AM station into Napa County's first all-Spanish-language radio outlet starting Jan. 3.
Four finalists have been chosen to submit conceptual designs for a public art piece set to be installed near the three roundabouts that separ…
Napa photographer Bob McClenahan is hoping to restart his career after fighting cancer for much of 2021.
Speed limits on 12 city of Napa street segments are set to be decreased five miles per hour from current limits following Napa City Council ac…
A tapeworm invaded this Napan's brain in 2015. How's he doing today?
A Yountville hotel complex has set a new record in Napa County.
As the COVID pandemic drags on, Napa thrift stores continue to bend and twist every which way to keep customers, and their donations, coming i…
Napa County fears proposed California wildfire safety rules might thwart some fire victims from rebuilding homes and some wineries from making…
Janet “JJ” Johnson is passing her beauty salon — Napa’s Hair Odyssey — down to her coworker, the same way the business was passed down to her …
A luxury bed and breakfast inn, which the owner intends to call the Hotel California, is one step closer to coming to Napa.