High wind watch issued for North Bay region through Thursday

The north wind is coming to the Napa Valley and most of the Bay Area, and it's going to keep blowing for several days.

The National Weather Service issued a high wind watch early Monday morning that is in effect from 12:01 a.m. Tuesday through 10 a.m. Thursday for the entire Bay Area, excluding the Santa Clara Valley.

North winds are expected in the mountains from 20 to 30 miles per hour, with gusts of 45-60 mph, perhaps stronger in the interior mountains of the North Bay.

For the valleys and coastal areas, north winds should be between 15-25 mph with gusts of 30-45 mph.

The watch warns that strong winds may blow down limbs, trees and power lines, with the potential for scattered power outages.

Driving is expected to be difficult for high-profile vehicles and those pulling trailers.

For more information about local weather, see weather.gov/bayarea.