The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather forecast and high wind watch on Monday, saying that Napa and the rest of the Bay Area will be hit with a strong storm Wednesday afternoon.
First, light rain was expected to arrive Monday night, with up to an inch falling by Tuesday night.
A major storm is expected Wednesday by late morning. Up to 6 inches of rain is possible in the hills, with 1 to 3 inches in the lower elevations by Thursday morning, the Weather Service said.
The high wind watch has been called for 1 p.m. Wednesday to 1 a.m. Thursday, with winds of 30 to 40 mph, with possible gusts of 50 to 60 mph, the Weather Service said.
The storm may result in urban and small stream flooding, downed trees and power outages. Large rivers are expected to remain well within their banks, the Weather Service said.
Most of the rain will fall late Wednesday. Clearing is expected Thursday, with showers returning Sunday, the Weather Service said.