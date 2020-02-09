Strong, gusty winds continued to wreak havoc on the Bay Area power grid and other services Sunday morning, with large electrical outages in the Napa Valley and elsewhere in the region.
An outage in Napa is at more than 2,700 customers and another 1,100 in St. Helena.
The Santa Rosa Fire Department said at 9 a.m. that more than 6,600 customers are without power and that any trees that have come down onto power lines should be reported by calling 911. An outage in the Fairfield/Suisun City area of Solano County has darkened more than 5,000 customers, while power is out to more than 2,300 in Vacaville.
You have free articles remaining.
In Alameda County, Livermore has more than 5,000 customers without power and Hayward has more than 4,000. Power is also out to some 500 customers in Milpitas.
Ferry service to Pier 41 in San Francisco from Alameda, Oakland and Vallejo has been suspended due to the wind conditions. Service to the San Francisco Ferry Building is continuing as scheduled.