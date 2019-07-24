The numbers on monthly trash and recycling bills will start rolling upward next Thursday, and continue increasing into the next decade.
Beginning Aug. 1, households will pay more to have Napa Recycling & Waste Services take away their refuse, cans, bottles and yard waste in the company’s first such increase since the beginning of 2016.
The City Council on Tuesday night approved the rate increases for Napa’s trash hauling and recycling contractor. This is a step toward wiping away a $3 million shortfall partly caused by a shrinking overseas market for salvaged materials.
Customers storing their solid waste in the widely used 30-gallon totes will see their monthly charge rise first from $27.14 to $30.40, with additional hikes at the beginning of 2020, 2021 and 2022 ultimately bringing the fee to $38.29. Napa Recycling also offers trash containers of 20, 65 and 95 gallons.
Higher rates are meant to close a fiscal hole in which revenue of $29.4 million in the 2018-19 fiscal year lagged spending of $32.4 million. With the additional fee revenue, that deficit is forecasted to shrink to about $2.1 million in 2019-20 before waste management services return to the black, with a $707.587 surplus in 2020-21 and $1.8 million by 2021-22.
Low-income ratepayers will be offered $10 off each monthly bill through a new assistance program, which Napa will model on a similar service from Pacific Gas & Electric to reduce electric bills. The bill-relief program, which council members will review in early August, will be opened to as many as 1,250 Napa Recycling customers on a first-come, first-served basis.
Having tapped reserves that stood as high as $7.2 million a year ago, Napa was on pace to completely draw down those funds by July 2020.
Like many other U.S. cities, Napa has seen the value of recycled materials fall off sharply, from $121 per ton in 2012 to $54 now – even with increasing success keeping recyclables out of landfills – after China’s crackdown on imports of waste metal, plastic and paper from abroad. In addition, the city has issued $12.5 million in bonds for upgrades such as a covered composting center designed to cope with stricter environmental laws, said Kevin Miller, Napa’s recycling manager.
Although California’s Proposition 218 requires cities to offer ratepayers the chance to block a scheduled price increase, Tuesday’s vote proved a formality. Of the 24,270 notices mailed June 6 to city property owners and Napa Recycling customers, only 426 came back with replies opposing higher fees – well short of the majority needed to prevent a vote – thus opening the way for the council’s approval.
Still, a few members in a sparse City Hall audience urged Napa to find other solutions besides raising rates. Napa resident Valerie Wolf suggested closing the exceptions to the city’s existing ban on single-use bags to reduce a common source of non-reusable plastics, while Amy Martenson – who worried about the effect of fee increases on low-wage families – called for an end to single-stream collection of metal, paper and plastic in favor of separate collection she said would prevent materials from becoming too wet or contaminated to be salable.