Trash collection: What you’ll pay

Starting next week, solid-waste and recycling collection fees for Napa Recycling’s household customers will rise as follows:

- 20-gallon cart: from $21.65 to $24.25 Aug. 1, $26.68 Jan. 1, 2020, $28.21 Jan. 1, 2021 and $30.54 Jan. 1, 2022 (cumulative increase of $8.89)

- 30-gallon cart: from $27.14 to $30.40 Aug. 1, $33.44 Jan. 1, 2020, $36.12 Jan. 1, 2021 and $38.29 Jan. 1, 2022 (cumulative increase of $11.15)

- 65-gallon cart: from $41.63 to $46.63 Aug. 1, $51.29 Jan. 1, 2020, $55.39 Jan. 1, 2021 and $58.71 Jan. 1, 2022 (cumulative increase of $17.08)

- 95-gallon cart: from $64.03 to $71.71 Aug. 1, $78,88 Jan. 1, 2020, $85.20 Jan. 1, 2021 and $90.31 Jan. 1, 2022 (cumulative increase of $26.28)