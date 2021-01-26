Higher rental fees at Napa school fields force sports leagues to adjust

“The hardest part when you run it through the summer, from a coaching standpoint, is that people take trips and it’s hard to get everyone (together) for practices and games,” said Timmons, who coached a league T-ball squad in 2020 before the pandemic canceled Little League activity in March.

“With school in session, most players and parents are there for the duration of the season. For T-ball you typically have nine or 10 players on a team, and with three or four of them gone, it takes away from the experience for the rest of them.”

In response to the Napa Little League’s claim of lack of communication from NVUSD about the increased rental fees, Mike Pearson, assistant superintendent for operational services, said district staff met at least twice with Little League officials to discuss the reasoning for the new rates, which NVUSD’s board approved in November 2019.

“If a team has 10 players, at $15 a player that is $150 total to use the field for an entire season, and that use is potentially unlimited,” he said earlier this month. “That is not a sustainable model for the school district.” (In addition to grade-school fields, NVUSD is renting high-school baseball diamonds for $7.78 an hour and artificial-turf fields at $49.41 hourly.)