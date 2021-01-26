Higher rental fees at Napa school fields force sports leagues to adjust

Higher fees the Napa public school system is charging to rent out on-campus athletic fields has led Napa Little League baseball, and other youth athletic programs, to reshuffle their plans.
Napa Little League is moving games and practices away from diamonds owned by the Napa Valley Unified School District, consolidating all youth baseball at city-owned Garfield Park this year. Meanwhile, Napa United soccer plans to concentrate its activities at fewer NVUSD fields for 2021, program president Karl Frisinger said last week.
The moves follow NVUSD’s switch in July to a new fee system for groups using outdoor fields, gymnasiums and auditoriums on its 28 campuses in Napa and American Canyon. Intended to help the district recover more of its upkeep costs on facilities originally designed only for student use, the plan not only raised most fees but changed the pricing model for outdoor fields, requiring leagues to pay per hour of use rather than charging a flat fee per athlete over an entire season.
Napa Little League directors chose to avoid using school-owned fields — even at the cost of spreading games over twice as much of the calendar — rather than pass on the added rental costs in the form of higher league fees, according to a Dec. 31 statement on the league’s Facebook account.
“We do not feel this is appropriate or doable for our league and families,” officials said, estimating the district’s fee hikes could have forced Little League to raise its admission fees by $30 to $50 more per child.
“Multiple attempts have been made to discuss this with NVUSD, but to date we have not received any feedback or response to our inquiries. Therefore, to ensure that all of our kids can play as much baseball as possible, we will be splitting our league in half.”
Elementary school multipurpose fields of the type used for Little League play cost $4.71 per hour for nonprofit agencies to rent under NVUSD’s new system, compared to the $15-a-head fee the district previously charged for a full season.
The hourly model would have more than doubled Napa Little League’s rental costs to about $30,000, the organization said in its statement.
In order to fit baseball games from all age groups into Garfield Park, Napa Little League will stage one season for the three upper divisions featuring players ages 9 to 14 from April to July, before organizing a second season later in the year for players in three lower divisions, including the youngest children starting off in T-ball.
While the split season should enable youth baseball players of all ages to compete this year – COVID-19 health regulations permitting – pushing back the season into the summer break for younger children also threatens to disrupt league and family schedules, according to Kevin Timmons, the father of a Napa Little Leaguer.
“The hardest part when you run it through the summer, from a coaching standpoint, is that people take trips and it’s hard to get everyone (together) for practices and games,” said Timmons, who coached a league T-ball squad in 2020 before the pandemic canceled Little League activity in March.
“With school in session, most players and parents are there for the duration of the season. For T-ball you typically have nine or 10 players on a team, and with three or four of them gone, it takes away from the experience for the rest of them.”
In response to the Napa Little League’s claim of lack of communication from NVUSD about the increased rental fees, Mike Pearson, assistant superintendent for operational services, said district staff met at least twice with Little League officials to discuss the reasoning for the new rates, which NVUSD’s board approved in November 2019.
“If a team has 10 players, at $15 a player that is $150 total to use the field for an entire season, and that use is potentially unlimited,” he said earlier this month. “That is not a sustainable model for the school district.” (In addition to grade-school fields, NVUSD is renting high-school baseball diamonds for $7.78 an hour and artificial-turf fields at $49.41 hourly.)
“We have no interest in putting outside organizations out of business,” said Pearson, who added the higher rental fees still do not fully cover expenses. “However, we have to be able to recoup some expenses; otherwise that would be a gift of public funds, which is illegal.”
Napa United soccer officials had anticipated paying higher rental fees to the district for more than a year, according to president Frisinger. “The hard part was not knowing what the (new) fees were going to be, and how to forecast and project and prime our users for it,” he said.
The fee increases are likely to be felt most heavily for Napa United's use of synthetic turf and high school grass fields, which are used by high-level players headed to college or professional club teams, as well as for the use of middle-school facilities that also host practices throughout the year, according to Frisinger.
NVUSD is charging $49.41 per hour for the use of middle-school fields with artificial surfaces, $61.08 to rent fields on the Napa and Vintage campuses, and $150 hourly at the district's two football venues, Memorial Stadium in Napa and the American Canyon Wolf Den.
Nonetheless, he added in a Tuesday email, Napa United hopes to avoid reducing the number of venues to avoid overcrowding and keep up the quality of practices and programs. The program has used about a dozen NVUSD venues in recent years, including at Vintage High School and Silverado, Pueblo Vista, Redwood, Browns Valley and Willow (the former El Centro), among other campuses.
So far, program fees have not been increased as a direct result of the school rental costs, according to Frisinger, although fees for club and recreational play have gone up due to operating costs for Napa United.
“Napa United has a mission for kids of all ages and abilities to have a chance to play the sport, allow them to participate,” he said Thursday. “We’ve always tried to keep fees low to allow kids who normally couldn’t afford it (to play). We’ve had a robust financial aid program where kids pay nothing, or pay some; sometimes a family in a better spot will sponsor another kid.
“We try to keep it as affordable as it can; we don’t want to have the normal pay-to-play.”
Napa United players have been able to take part in conditioning drills but have not yet resumed the competition that was halted with the arrival of COVID-19 last spring, Frisinger said.
